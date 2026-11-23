Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have spent nearly two decades competing for soccer’s biggest individual honors, setting extraordinary standards for goalscoring and consistency along the way. However, a new statistical comparison has highlighted an unusual side of their remarkable careers, placing the two superstars at the center of another unexpected discussion.

Both players have been trusted with penalty duties throughout their spells at some of the world’s biggest clubs and with their national teams. Their ability to deliver under pressure has produced countless memorable moments, although even the greatest forwards have occasionally struggled from 12 yards.

Ronaldo and Messi have taken considerably more penalties than most players of their generation, reflecting their longevity and importance to their respective teams. The Portuguese forward has generally maintained a higher conversion rate, while Messi’s numbers show that he has also been a regular presence at the spot throughout his career.

Career statistics through November 2026, excluding shootouts, show Ronaldo with 222 penalties taken and 184 scored, compared with Messi’s 150 attempts and 115 successful conversions. That gives Ronaldo an 82.9% conversion rate, while the Argentine stands at 76.7%.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF takes a penalty

Their records in penalty shootouts are similarly impressive. Ronaldo has scored 12 of his 14 attempts, while Messi has converted 11 of 13, demonstrating that both have regularly handled pressure when matches reach their decisive stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The players who have struggled most from 12 yards

The debate becomes particularly interesting when the focus shifts from successful penalties to missed opportunities. A ranking compiled using Transfermarkt data highlights several of the most prolific penalty takers in modern soccer, including some of the game’s most recognizable attacking stars.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after missing a penalty

The list features players from different generations and positions, ranging from established forwards to an unusually prolific penalty-taking defender. Brazil’s Hulk and Neymar are among the highest-ranked names, while former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus stars also feature prominently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Messi lead the unwanted 21st-century ranking

According to the Transfermarkt figures, Ronaldo and Messi occupy the first two positions among players with the most penalties missed in the 21st century. Ronaldo tops the ranking after missing 40 penalties from 236 attempts, while Messi follows with 37 misses from 163 attempts.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts after missing the penalty during

Despite having the highest number of unsuccessful spot-kicks, Ronaldo’s conversion rate remains approximately 83.1%, highlighting how frequently he has delivered throughout his career. The complete top 10 also includes several legendary forwards and attacking players:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rank Player Penalties taken Missed 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 236 40 2. Lionel Messi 163 37 3. Hulk 152 27 4. James Tavernier 103 23 5. Neymar 122 22 6. Eran Zahavi 95 21 7. Dusan Tadic 113 21 8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic 108 19 9. Francesco Totti 94 19 10. Edinson Cavani 92 19

Hulk and Neymar are the closest challengers to the leading pair, with 27 and 22 missed penalties, respectively. Eran Zahavi and Dusan Tadic have each missed 21, while Ibrahimovic, Totti and Cavani complete the top 10 with 19 apiece.