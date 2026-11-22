Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chivas vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 6:07pm ET / 3:07pm PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chivas enter this one unbeaten in their last three league outings, drawing 1-1 with Leon on November 9 after a 4-2 win over Atlante on November 1 and a 1-0 victory against Monterrey on October 25. The Leon result snapped a two-game winning run, but it also showed some defensive solidity against a quality opponent. Chivas host this match looking to bounce back into the win column and keep pace in the Apertura standings.

Cruz Azul arrive in good form, having won each of their last three matches. They beat Tigres 3-2 on November 8, followed a 2-1 win over Leon on November 2, and a 3-1 victory against Queretaro on October 26. That stretch of results has them riding a three-game winning streak into this trip, and another result here would extend their momentum heading into the closing weeks of the tournament.

Chivas vs Cruz Azul: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Chivas vs. Cruz Azul 1-2 May 17, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Chivas 2-2 May 14, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Chivas 2-1 February 22, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Chivas 3-2 December 1, 2025 Liga MX Chivas vs. Cruz Azul 0-0 November 28, 2025 Liga MX Chivas vs. Cruz Azul 1-2 August 31, 2025 Liga MX Chivas vs. Cruz Azul 0-1 March 30, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Chivas 1-0 September 22, 2024 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Chivas 3-0 March 3, 2024 Liga MX Chivas vs. Cruz Azul 1-0 November 5, 2023 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 17

# Team P GD Pts 1 Cruz Azul 16 +11 32 2 Club America 17 +14 30 3 Chivas 16 +11 30 4 Atlas 17 -3 28 5 Toluca 17 +12 27 6 Monterrey 17 +4 27 7 Leon 17 +3 26 8 Pachuca 17 +11 25 9 Tijuana 17 +4 25 10 Santos Laguna 17 +2 25 11 Pumas UNAM 17 -4 21 12 Puebla 17 -4 20 13 San Luis 17 -5 20 14 Queretaro 16 -6 20 15 Tigres 17 -7 18 16 Atlante 17 -11 14 17 Necaxa 16 -11 13 18 Juarez 17 -21 12

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Puebla vs. San Luis Friday, November 20, 2026 8:00 PM Tijuana vs. Atlante Friday, November 20, 2026 10:00 PM Juarez vs. Atlas Friday, November 20, 2026 10:00 PM Pachuca vs. Toluca Saturday, November 21, 2026 5:50 PM Santos Laguna vs. Leon Saturday, November 21, 2026 6:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 21, 2026 8:00 PM Tigres vs. Club America Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 PM Chivas vs. Cruz Azul Sunday, November 22, 2026 6:07 PM Queretaro vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 22, 2026 8:10 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Chivas will face Cruz Azul on Sunday, November 22, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Chivas vs Cruz Azul game in the United States.

Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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