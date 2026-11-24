Cristiano Ronaldo has added another record to his career by becoming Al Nassr’s all-time top scorer in continental competitions. The Portuguese forward reached the mark with his penalty against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, a goal that also gave him his 987th in his professional career.

With the strike from the spot in the 13th minute at Al Awwal Park, Ronaldo reached 16 goals in the AFC Champions League Elite, putting him level with Abderrazak Hamdallah, the former Al Nassr forward who had held the club record. The tally by itself would have only tied the Moroccan, so the figure alone did not settle the question.

What puts Ronaldo clear at the top is a goal he scored in the AFC Champions League Two, the secondary Asian competition. It came in the quarterfinals on April 19, 2026, when he opened the scoring for Al Nassr in a 4-0 win over Al Wasl in Dubai, the 969th goal of his career at that point.

Adding it to his Elite total brings him to 17 in continental competitions, one more than Hamdallah, which makes him the club’s outright leading scorer in that category.

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The record arrived on a night in which the captain had a point to prove, after missing a penalty in the loss to Al Ahli last Friday, a match in which he had also scored. His conversion against Al Sadd ended his run of missed penalties and gave him another landmark in a season in which he continues to chase more titles with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

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Where does Ronaldo stand in the race to 1,000 goals?

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement plans after Al-Nassr contract expires take fresh twist as mother Dolores Aveiro breaks silence

With the penalty against Al Sadd, Ronaldo moved to 987 career goals, leaving him 13 away from the historic mark of 1,000, a milestone that no player has officially reached in competitive matches.

The 41-year-old has kept up a steady pace this season, with 11 goals in 14 matches across all competitions, including a hat trick against Al Kholood on October 29 and his goal against Al Ahli last Friday.

The chase now depends almost entirely on his club form, as both he and Lionel Messi have stepped away from international duty with their national teams. Messi, for his part, is at 937 career goals, which leaves Ronaldo comfortably ahead in the race for a historic mark in soccer.

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