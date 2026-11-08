How to watch Leon vs Chivas match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Leon vs Chivas
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|9:10pm ET / 6:10pm PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Leon vs Chivas: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Chivas vs. Leon
|5-0
|March 19, 2026
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Leon
|2-1
|September 7, 2025
|Club Friendlies
|Leon vs. Chivas
|1-0
|July 20, 2025
|Liga MX
|Leon vs. Chivas
|2-1
|January 29, 2025
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Leon
|2-0
|September 19, 2024
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Leon
|1-2
|March 9, 2024
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Leon
|2-0
|September 9, 2023
|Club Friendlies
|Leon vs. Chivas
|1-2
|July 4, 2023
|Liga MX
|Leon vs. Chivas
|0-2
|April 16, 2023
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Leon
|0-0
|July 21, 2022
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 16
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cruz Azul
|16
|+11
|32
|2
|Club America
|16
|+15
|30
|3
|Chivas
|15
|+11
|29
|4
|Toluca
|16
|+14
|27
|5
|Atlas
|16
|-3
|27
|6
|Santos Laguna
|16
|+3
|25
|7
|Pachuca
|16
|+9
|22
|8
|Tijuana
|16
|+3
|22
|9
|Leon
|15
|+2
|22
|10
|Monterrey
|15
|+1
|21
|11
|Pumas UNAM
|16
|-2
|21
|12
|Queretaro
|14
|-3
|20
|13
|San Luis
|16
|-5
|19
|14
|Puebla
|15
|-6
|16
|15
|Tigres
|16
|-8
|15
|16
|Atlante
|16
|-10
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|16
|-11
|13
|18
|Juarez
|16
|-21
|11
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Toluca vs. Monterrey
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:10 PM
|Queretaro vs. Puebla
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Leon vs. Chivas
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Leon vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Leon will face Chivas on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Leon vs Chivas game in the United States.
- Chivas lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.