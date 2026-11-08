How to watch Leon vs Chivas match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Leon vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Leon vs Chivas WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:10pm ET / 6:10pm PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Leon come into this one on a rough patch, having lost 1-2 to Cruz Azul on November 2. That followed a 1-1 draw with Toluca on October 24, though they did show better form on October 21 with a 2-0 win over Tigres. The results have been mixed over these last three matches, and Leon need a response in front of their own fans on Sunday. This Apertura meeting with Chivas gives them a chance to settle things after the Cruz Azul setback.

Chivas arrive in good shape, winning each of their last three outings. They beat Atlante 4-2 on November 1, added a 1-0 win over Monterrey on October 25, and also got past Necaxa 1-0 on October 21. That run of three straight victories has Chivas playing with confidence heading into the trip to face Leon.

Leon vs Chivas: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Chivas vs. Leon 5-0 March 19, 2026 Liga MX Chivas vs. Leon 2-1 September 7, 2025 Club Friendlies Leon vs. Chivas 1-0 July 20, 2025 Liga MX Leon vs. Chivas 2-1 January 29, 2025 Liga MX Chivas vs. Leon 2-0 September 19, 2024 Liga MX Chivas vs. Leon 1-2 March 9, 2024 Liga MX Chivas vs. Leon 2-0 September 9, 2023 Club Friendlies Leon vs. Chivas 1-2 July 4, 2023 Liga MX Leon vs. Chivas 0-2 April 16, 2023 Liga MX Chivas vs. Leon 0-0 July 21, 2022 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 16

# Team P GD Pts 1 Cruz Azul 16 +11 32 2 Club America 16 +15 30 3 Chivas 15 +11 29 4 Toluca 16 +14 27 5 Atlas 16 -3 27 6 Santos Laguna 16 +3 25 7 Pachuca 16 +9 22 8 Tijuana 16 +3 22 9 Leon 15 +2 22 10 Monterrey 15 +1 21 11 Pumas UNAM 16 -2 21 12 Queretaro 14 -3 20 13 San Luis 16 -5 19 14 Puebla 15 -6 16 15 Tigres 16 -8 15 16 Atlante 16 -10 14 17 Necaxa 16 -11 13 18 Juarez 16 -21 11

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Toluca vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 PM Tigres vs. Cruz Azul Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Club America Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:10 PM Queretaro vs. Puebla Sunday, November 8, 2026 7:00 PM Leon vs. Chivas Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Leon vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Leon will face Chivas on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

TUDN USA will carry the Leon vs Chivas game in the United States.

Chivas lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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