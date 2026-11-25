Atletico Madrid host Viking in the Champions League with both sides looking to settle their place in this season’s league phase, and the contrast in European pedigree adds an extra layer to a game that should otherwise favor the hosts on paper.

Atletico Madrid come into this one off a 0-2 loss to Bayern on November 3, following a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on October 20 and a 2-0 win over Man U on October 13. The alternating results point to a team still finding consistency in a tough European group. A home win would steady things and keep their qualification hopes firmly in their own hands.

Viking arrive on the back of a 4-1 win over Sabah FK on November 4, sandwiched between a 1-3 defeat to Aston Villa on October 21 and a 3-3 draw with Bayern on October 13. That draw with Bayern showed they can compete with elite opposition, even if the Aston Villa result exposed some fragility. A positive result in Madrid would be the clearest sign yet that Viking belong at this level.

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Diego Simeone sets his team up in a 4-4-2, with Jan Oblak behind a back line of Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko and Alex Grimaldo. Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios anchor the midfield alongside Giuliano Simeone and Álex Baena, feeding Julián Alvarez and Lee Kang-in up top. The absences of Cristian Romero, Alejandro Grimaldo and Ademola Lookman thin out their depth at the back and in attack, putting more responsibility on the players stepping into the lineup to maintain the team’s usual balance.

Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Julián Alvarez, Lee Kang-in. Coach: Diego Simeone.

Viking projected lineup

Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim goes with a 4-3-3 for Viking, built around Arild Ostbo in goal and a back four of Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, Henrik Falchener and Vetle Auklend. Joe Bell, Tobias Moi and Kristoffer Askildsen make up the midfield trio, with Peter Christiansen, Erik Botheim and Zlatko Tripić leading the front line. With no absences to account for, Aarsheim can select his strongest available group and ask his front three to stretch an Atletico Madrid defense missing some of its regular personnel.

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Viking projected starting XI (4-3-3): Arild Ostbo, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, Henrik Falchener, Vetle Auklend, Joe Bell, Tobias Moi, Kristoffer Askildsen, Peter Christiansen, Erik Botheim, Zlatko Tripić. Coach: Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim.