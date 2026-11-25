Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are facing an unexpected obstacle in their preparations for Game 2 of the MLS Cup Playoffs First Round against Columbus Crew. The reigning champions need a strong response after the heavy defeat in the series opener, and every day of work counts for a team that is trying to keep its title defense alive.

According to Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total USA, the club will not be able to train on the field today. Constant rain in Fort Lauderdale has forced Inter Miami to limit its session to gym work only, which takes away a valuable opportunity to work on tactical adjustments with the whole group.

The loss of that training time comes at a delicate moment, as Miami fell 3-0 at Nu Stadium in Game 1 and now trail the best-of-three series 1-0. The coaching staff will have to make the most of the remaining days to correct the mistakes from the opener before traveling to Ohio.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET in Columbus, where Inter Miami must avoid defeat to stay alive. A win would level the series and send it to a decisive Game 3 at Nu Stadium on December 2, while a second loss would end the title defense of Messi’s team in the opening round.

Tweet placeholder

Inter Miami could face adverse weather in a decisive Game 2

The weather could add another challenge for Inter Miami in Columbus. Rodriguez noted earlier this week that the conditions will be a factor on Friday and that Miami will play for its season in particularly adverse circumstances, which is a significant factor for a team accustomed to the warm climate of South Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the weather forecast for the city, Friday night is expected to be cold and damp, with temperatures around 40°F, a high chance of rain or even some snow showers, and winds of up to 15 mph.

Although the sources differ on the type and amount of precipitation, the forecast contrasts sharply with the conditions in Fort Lauderdale, where constant rain has already forced the team to limit its work to the gym ahead of a game they must win to stay alive.

With the series on the line and the weather expected to play a role, Inter Miami will need to show its resilience in Columbus. For Messi and his teammates, overcoming the cold, the rain and the loss of valuable training time may be just as important as correcting the mistakes from Game 1 if they want to keep their title defense alive.

Advertisement