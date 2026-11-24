Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to a 2-1 win over Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, opening the scoring from the penalty spot, but the goal does little to bring him closer to the top of the competition’s scoring chart. The Portuguese forward has two goals this season in the tournament, and the race for the Golden Boot appears to be moving further out of his reach.

Ronaldo’s penalty in the 13th minute put Al Nassr in front, although Mohammed Waad equalized for Al Sadd in the 22nd minute. When the match looked set to get complicated, Joao Felix stepped up with a spectacular bicycle kick to score the winning goal, giving his team a great result for the standings.

Although Cristiano took home a goal, he remains a considerable distance from the leaders. The gap grew even wider on the same night, as the two forwards at the top of the list both scored a brace in their respective games.

Prince Ampem netted twice in Shanghai Port’s 3-1 win over Buriram United and now leads the chart with eight goals, while Julian Quinones also scored twice in Al Qadsiah’s 5-1 victory over Shabab Al Ahli, moving up to six goals.

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That leaves Ronaldo six goals behind Ampem and four behind Quinones, with Brayan Perea and Houssine Rahimi also ahead of him on five. Al Nassr still have matches left in the league phase, and the captain has played one fewer game than the leaders, as the team still has to play its pending match against Al Wasl.

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Ronaldo ties a historic Al Nassr mark in the AFC Champions League Elite

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr faces unwanted injury woes after AFC Champions League win vs Al-Sadd as Kingsley Coman’s recovery timeline emerges

Beyond the race for the Golden Boot, Ronaldo’s penalty against Al Sadd also brings a milestone for Al Nassr’s history book. The strike took him to 16 goals in the AFC Champions League Elite, matching the club’s record held by Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah, who had been the team’s top scorer in the competition.

However, the tie is only part of the story. Ronaldo also scored in the AFC Champions League Two, against Al Wasl in the quarterfinals in 2026, and that goal takes him to 17 in continental competitions, one more than Hamdallah. That makes the Portuguese forward Al Nassr’s outright top scorer in continental tournaments, even if he is only level in the Elite.

Even if the Golden Boot looks out of reach for now, Ronaldo has plenty to play for with Al Nassr, who are still climbing in the league phase and have matches left to improve their position. With a continental record already in his pocket and 13 goals to go before reaching 1,000, the captain keeps adding milestones to a season in which every goal carries extra weight.

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