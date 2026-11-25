Club Brugge host Liverpool at a venue where goals have been easy to come by for both sides this season, and this Champions League clash looks unlikely to be short of chances.

Club Brugge arrive on a strong run of form. They beat PSV 2-1 on November 4, following up a 3-0 win over Lens on October 21 and a wild 4-3 win over Inter on October 13. Three straight victories, including two shootout-style scorelines, have given Ivan Leko’s side real momentum heading into this European test.

Liverpool come into this one off a setback. They lost 2-3 to Fenerbahce on November 4, after a 4-3 win over Villarreal on October 20 and a 6-3 win over LASK on October 14. The defeat snapped a run of high-scoring wins, and Liverpool will want to get back on track against a Brugge side that has been in good touch.

Club Brugge projected lineup

Ivan Leko sets Club Brugge up in a 4-1-4-1, with Yann Sommer behind a back four of Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele and Joaquin Seys. Freddie Potts sits as the lone holding midfielder, screening for a busy four ahead of him in Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, Hans Vanaken and Félix Lemaréchal, with Vanaken’s experience central to how they link play into Nicolò Tresoldi up top. There are no absences to work around, so Leko can pick his strongest available group, and the shape allows Brugge to push numbers forward quickly given their recent scoring form.

Club Brugge projected starting XI (4-1-4-1): Yann Sommer, Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys, Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, Freddie Potts, Hans Vanaken, Félix Lemaréchal, Nicolò Tresoldi. Coach: Ivan Leko.

Liverpool projected lineup

Andoni Iraola lines Liverpool up in a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson in goal behind Jeremie Frimpong, Jérémy Jacquet, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai form the double pivot, with Treymaurice Nyoni, Víctor Muñoz and Bradley Barcola supporting Rio Ngumoha as the central striker. The team is missing Ryan Gravenberch, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Amara Nallo and Hugo Ekitiké, a significant list that affects both midfield depth and the center-forward options, leaving Ngumoha to lead the line rather than a recognized number nine.

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Liverpool projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong, Jérémy Jacquet, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Treymaurice Nyoni, Víctor Muñoz, Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha. Coach: Andoni Iraola.