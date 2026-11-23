Cesc Fabregas has reignited the debate surrounding Lionel Messi’s successor as Argentina continues to look towards the next generation of attacking talent. The Como manager, who has worked closely with Nico Paz, has made his feelings clear about the expectations being placed on the young midfielder as speculation grows over the future of the national team’s iconic No.10 shirt.

The discussion has become increasingly prominent following Paz’s impressive performances for club and country, with some supporters already viewing him as a potential heir to Messi. However, Fabregas believes the conversation risks placing an unnecessary burden on a player who is still developing his career.

Paz has made significant progress since joining Como from Real Madrid, establishing himself as an influential creative presence in Serie A. His performances have also strengthened his position within the Argentina setup, where his technical ability and vision have attracted attention.

The 22-year-old recently made another statement with a two-goal performance in Argentina’s 7-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica, further fueling discussion about his long-term role in the national team. His growing influence has inevitably brought comparisons with Messi, particularly because of the significance traditionally attached to Argentina’s No.10 shirt.

Paz, however, has attempted to avoid getting caught up in the speculation. The midfielder has indicated that he simply wants to enjoy representing his country and continue improving, rather than allowing talk about Messi’s legacy to dictate his development.

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Fabregas shares his special connection with Messi

Fabregas understands better than most what Messi represents to Argentina. The pair grew up together at Barcelona’s La Masia academy before becoming senior teammates at the club between 2011 and 2014, and the Como manager has repeatedly described Messi as the greatest player he has shared a pitch with.

Their relationship has also remained close beyond soccer, with their families maintaining a strong friendship. That personal connection helps explain why Fabregas is particularly protective of Messi’s legacy and the expectations surrounding anyone considered capable of following him.

Lionel Messi (R) of Barcelona celebrates with team-mate Cesc Fabregas

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Why Fabregas wants Argentina to retire the No.10 shirt

The Spanish coach believes La Albiceleste should take the iconic number out of circulation rather than hand it to another player and invite comparisons with Messi. His main concern is protecting Paz from the pressure of being labelled the national team’s next great No.10. “Leave him alone. The number 10 is for Messi and that is it, it must be retired,” he told TUTTOmercatoWEB.

The Como manager has previously explained how demanding international soccer can be for young players, recalling Paz’s physical condition after his first experience with Argentina. He remembered the midfielder returning to Como exhausted before a match against Parma, despite having scored, and appearing far below his usual level.

Fabregas made Paz better in his time at Como

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“I remember Nico the first time in the national team, he came back and against Parma he was dead, he was walking on the pitch even though he had scored. You could see he wasn’t himself. Now they manage themselves better,” Fabregas explained.

His comments underline the importance of managing both the physical demands and the expectations that come with international recognition. He wants Paz to be judged on his own performances rather than constantly measured against a player whose achievements are almost impossible to replicate.

What does FIFA say?

Fabregas’s proposal would be difficult for Argentina to implement, even if the federation shared his desire to honor Messi permanently. FIFA regulations require teams competing in its tournaments with 26-player squads to use shirt numbers from 1 to 26, meaning the No.10 cannot simply remain unused at a World Cup without a change to the rules.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring

Argentina previously faced a similar situation after Diego Maradona’s international career ended, with an attempt to retire his shirt ultimately prevented by tournament regulations. For now, the national team has kept the number vacant during friendly matches since Messi stepped away, while Paz has worn No.18.