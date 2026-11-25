Lamine Yamal will not be part of Barcelona’s squad for the Champions League trip to face Sabah in Azerbaijan, a significant absence for Hansi Flick’s team on matchday five of the league phase. The 19-year-old forward stayed behind in Spain and did not travel to Baku with his teammates.

According to the club, the reason is discomfort in his right ankle, a problem that appeared after the win over Villarreal in LaLiga. Flick explained that the medical staff checked the player on Monday and decided it was better for him to remain at home, framing the decision as a precaution with the long-term goals in mind rather than a serious injury.

The absence is a notable one, since it will be the first match this season that Barcelona play without Yamal, who has started all 17 games so far, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists. Flick said his team knows how to cope without him, with Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon as the options to fill the attacking role.

Barcelona arrive in good shape, having won three of their four Champions League matches, while Sabah, who are making their Champions League debut, will try to take advantage of Yamal’s absence as Barcelona face a 4,000-kilometer trip that Flick has warned his players not to underestimate.

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When could Yamal return to action?

The initial prognosis is encouraging. Barcelona expect Yamal to be available for the LaLiga match against Deportivo A Coruna on Sunday, November 29, according to the club’s official statement, which described the discomfort in his right ankle as mild and the absence against Sabah as a precaution.

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The winger played the full 90 minutes despite the problem in the 3-2 comeback against Villarreal, which is one reason the coaching staff preferred to avoid any risk during the Champions League clash.

Yamal has reportedly continued working at the club’s training complex, completing an individual session focused on gym work and conditioning, with no sign that the issue is a significant injury. Even so, his participation against Deportivo will still depend on how he responds to training in the coming days, which leaves a small margin of doubt.