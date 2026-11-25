Raphinha begins Barcelona’s Champions League match against Sabah in Azerbaijan on the bench, a surprising decision from Hansi Flick on matchday five of the league phase, in a game that already comes with the absence of Lamine Yamal.

Everything seems to indicate that the decision responds to rotation and workload management rather than a physical problem. No new injury has been reported for Raphinha, who is available in the matchday squad and comes off a big effort in the 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal last weekend, which may have prompted Flick to give him a rest.

In his place, Flick opted for a completely new front line, with Gabriel Jesus as the central striker and Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon on the wings, marking the first time the three start together for Barcelona.

Barcelona arrive in the match sitting eighth in the league phase with nine points, and they need a victory to keep climbing toward the top. Raphinha remains on the bench as an option for the second half, and with Deportivo A Coruna awaiting on Sunday, Flick’s plan appears to be to keep his key players fresh across a demanding schedule.

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Barcelona’s confirmed lineup vs Sabah

Flick made five changes compared to the team that started the 3-2 win over Villarreal last weekend. Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde come into the defense in place of Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo, while Gavi takes the spot of Marc Bernal in midfield.

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Up front, Jesus and Gordon replace Yamal and Raphinha, the former due to his ankle problem and the latter in what appears to be a rotation decision. Joan Garcia, Gerard Martin, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Adeyemi keep their places, while Pau Cubarsi starts on the bench.

Barcelona’s confirmed lineup: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon.