This Champions League pairing puts a club from Baku on home soil against one of the biggest names in the competition, with Sabah FK needing far more than effort to trouble Barcelona on this occasion.

Sabah come into this one on a rough run, having lost 1-4 to Viking on November 4 and 1-2 to Dortmund on October 20, with their 2-0 win over Slavia Praha on October 13 now a fading memory. The two straight defeats have piled on the pressure, and a home game against a side of Barcelona ‘s stature is a tough place to try to turn things around. Anything taken from this match would count as a major result for Valdas Dambrauskas and his group.

Barcelona arrive in much better shape, having beaten Aston Villa 3-0 on November 3 after a 2-4 loss to PSG on October 20 and a 4-1 win over Galatasaray on October 13. The home defeat to PSG stands out as their one blemish in this stretch, but they bounced back in convincing fashion against Villa. A win in Baku would keep them firmly on track in the group phase.

Sabah FK projected lineup

Dambrauskas sets Sabah up in a 4-2-3-1, with Stas Pokatilov behind a back line of Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Umarali Rakhmonaliev and Du Queiroz sit as the double pivot, screening in front of the defense against a Barcelona side with plenty of attacking quality to handle. Ivan Lepinjica, Christian Nwachukwu and Orphé Mbina operate across the attacking midfield band behind lone striker Joy-Lance Mickels, a setup built to stay compact and look for chances on the counter. Aden McCarthy is out for the hosts, one absence Dambrauskas has to account for in his planning.

Sabah FK projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Stas Pokatilov, Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Du Queiroz, Ivan Lepinjica, Christian Nwachukwu, Orphé Mbina, Joy-Lance Mickels. Coach: Valdas Dambrauskas.

Barcelona projected lineup

Hansi Flick also goes with a 4-2-3-1, with Joan García in goal behind a back four of Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo. Pedri and Marc Bernal pair up in midfield, giving Barcelona control in the center of the pitch, while Fermín López pushes forward to support the front line. Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon form the attacking trio behind the central attacking midfield slot, with pace and directness on both flanks. Barcelona are missing Rodri, Xavi Espart, Roony Bardghji, Juan Hernández and Jordi Pesquer, a notable list of absentees that still has not stopped Flick from fielding a strong XI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Joan García, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Pedri, Fermín López, Marc Bernal, Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Hansi Flick.