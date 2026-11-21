Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pumas UNAM come into this one off a 2-2 draw with CF America on November 8, a result that followed a 2-1 win over Puebla and a 1-1 draw with Tigres in late October. That stretch shows a team capable of trading goals with the league’s top sides but still searching for consistency in front of their own fans. The draw with America in particular suggests Pumas can hang with a quality opponent, which should give them confidence heading into this matchup with Monterrey. With the Apertura season moving toward its final stages, three points at home would go a long way toward shaping where Pumas finish.

Monterrey arrive in better form after beating Queretaro 1-0 on November 14, though that win came right after a rough 0-4 loss to Toluca and a wild 3-3 draw with Tijuana de Caliente. The swing from conceding four goals against Toluca to a clean sheet against Queretaro points to a team still finding its footing defensively. Monterrey have shown they can score in bunches, as the draw with Tijuana proved, but the Toluca result exposed some vulnerability at the back. A win on the road at Pumas would steady things after that uneven run through November.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey 2-0 February 22, 2026 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 1-1 October 19, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 2-0 May 5, 2025 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey 1-3 March 17, 2025 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey 3-5 December 1, 2024 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 1-0 November 29, 2024 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 0-0 October 24, 2024 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 1-1 August 4, 2024 Leagues Cup Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 3-0 March 4, 2024 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey 0-1 October 22, 2023 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 17

# Team P GD Pts 1 Cruz Azul 16 +11 32 2 Club America 16 +15 30 3 Chivas 16 +11 30 4 Atlas 17 -3 28 5 Toluca 16 +14 27 6 Tijuana 17 +4 25 7 Santos Laguna 16 +3 25 8 Monterrey 16 +2 24 9 Leon 16 +2 23 10 Pachuca 16 +9 22 11 Pumas UNAM 16 -2 21 12 Puebla 17 -4 20 13 San Luis 17 -5 20 14 Queretaro 16 -6 20 15 Tigres 16 -8 15 16 Atlante 17 -11 14 17 Necaxa 16 -11 13 18 Juarez 17 -21 12

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Puebla vs. San Luis Friday, November 20, 2026 8:00 PM Tijuana vs. Atlante Friday, November 20, 2026 10:00 PM Juarez vs. Atlas Friday, November 20, 2026 10:00 PM Pachuca vs. Toluca Saturday, November 21, 2026 5:50 PM Santos Laguna vs. Leon Saturday, November 21, 2026 6:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 21, 2026 8:00 PM Tigres vs. Club America Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 PM Chivas vs. Cruz Azul Sunday, November 22, 2026 6:07 PM Queretaro vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 22, 2026 8:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Pumas UNAM will face Monterrey on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

TUDN USA will carry the Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey game in the United States.

Monterrey lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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