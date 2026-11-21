|WHO
|Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey
|2-0
|February 22, 2026
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-1
|October 19, 2025
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM
|2-0
|May 5, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey
|1-3
|March 17, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey
|3-5
|December 1, 2024
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-0
|November 29, 2024
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM
|0-0
|October 24, 2024
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-1
|August 4, 2024
|Leagues Cup
|Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM
|3-0
|March 4, 2024
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey
|0-1
|October 22, 2023
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 17
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cruz Azul
|16
|+11
|32
|2
|Club America
|16
|+15
|30
|3
|Chivas
|16
|+11
|30
|4
|Atlas
|17
|-3
|28
|5
|Toluca
|16
|+14
|27
|6
|Tijuana
|17
|+4
|25
|7
|Santos Laguna
|16
|+3
|25
|8
|Monterrey
|16
|+2
|24
|9
|Leon
|16
|+2
|23
|10
|Pachuca
|16
|+9
|22
|11
|Pumas UNAM
|16
|-2
|21
|12
|Puebla
|17
|-4
|20
|13
|San Luis
|17
|-5
|20
|14
|Queretaro
|16
|-6
|20
|15
|Tigres
|16
|-8
|15
|16
|Atlante
|17
|-11
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|16
|-11
|13
|18
|Juarez
|17
|-21
|12
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Puebla vs. San Luis
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Tijuana vs. Atlante
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Juarez vs. Atlas
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Pachuca vs. Toluca
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|5:50 PM
|Santos Laguna vs. Leon
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Tigres vs. Club America
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Chivas vs. Cruz Azul
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|6:07 PM
|Queretaro vs. Necaxa
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|8:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Pumas UNAM will face Monterrey on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey game in the United States.
- Monterrey lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.