Cristiano Ronaldo‘s remarkable career continues to divide opinion, particularly following his recent retirement from international soccer and the scrutiny surrounding his performances at 41. However, former Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has offered a powerful defence of the Al-Nassr forward, highlighting the qualities that have allowed him to remain at the highest level for more than two decades.

Martinez, who managed Portugal between 2023 and 2026, has maintained his admiration for Ronaldo despite the criticism that has followed the veteran forward’s international departure. Speaking to Amazon Prime after attending Arsenal’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish coach described working with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as a privilege.

“For me it was a pleasure. For me and my technical staff, it was a joy to work with him for 37 games,” Martinez said. Ronaldo scored 28 goals in those 37 appearances, recording an impressive scoring rate during their time together.

The former manager also dismissed suggestions that recent debates about Ronaldo’s age and performances should overshadow his achievements. He believes the forward’s influence on soccer can be measured through his statistics and the consistency he has maintained throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Martinez reveals what separates Ronaldo from other players

While Ronaldo’s records are extraordinary, Martinez believes his mentality is the biggest reason behind his remarkable longevity. Rather than being motivated primarily by trophies or individual awards, the former Portugal manager explained that the forward has always focused on improving himself from one day to the next.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One thing you learn from Cristiano Ronaldo is that his motivation wasn’t to win this, or win that, or win the Ballon d’Or. No, his motivation was always to be better the next day, in the next game,” Martinez said.

Tweet placeholder

He believes that relentless desire to improve has allowed Ronaldo to remain competitive long after many players would have stepped away from elite soccer Martinez also stressed that the subjective debates about his current level cannot dismiss the forward’s achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nowadays there are so many subjective opinions about what a player is now, but the statistics and the way he impacted the game aren’t subjective,” he added.

The comments arrive after Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, ending a career that began more than 23 years ago. His final months with Portugal were overshadowed by a disagreement with successor Jorge Jesus over playing time, but Martinez’s latest remarks shift attention back to the achievements that defined his time with the national team.