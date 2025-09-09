Trending topics:
How to watch Mexico vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Takumi Minamino of Japan
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesTakumi Minamino of Japan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs South Korea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs South Korea
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025
WHERE Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, ViX, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico are back in action after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Japan, now gearing up for their second friendly of the FIFA international window as part of their long build toward the 2026 World Cup, where they’ll enter as hosts.

Their opponents are South Korea, a side eager to respond following a 2-0 defeat to the United States. Like El Tri, the Koreans have already secured their spot in the next World Cup and are using these friendlies as a chance to fine-tune their game and test themselves against established competition.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs South Korea and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
