Video: Haaland runs riot with five goals as Norway crush Moldova 11-1

Erling Haaland continues to rewrite the record books with every match he plays. The Manchester City striker, already regarded as one of the most lethal forwards in modern soccer, delivered a performance for the ages during Norway’s 11-1 demolition of Moldova in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In front of the Oslo crowd, Haaland scored five goals, including four inside the first 55 minutes, cementing his place among the sport’s all-time great scorers.

From the opening whistle, it was clear Haaland was on a mission. By the 11th minute, he had already scored twice, showing the same predatory instinct that has terrorized Premier League defenders. Before halftime, he completed yet another hat-trick, leaving the Moldovan defense in tatters.

He wasn’t finished. Early in the second half, Haaland added a fourth goal, and with Norway already cruising, he capped off the night with his fifth strike, courtesy of an assist from Ryerson. The fans inside Ullevaal Stadion will remember the night not only for the scoreline but for the way their No. 9 dismantled the opposition almost single-handedly.

Breaking records at 25

Haaland’s statistics are staggering. With this five-goal haul, he has now reached 48 goals in just 45 international appearances for Norway, maintaining a scoring average of more than one goal per game.

He has also scored in his last eight consecutive matches for the national team, netting 20 goals in his most recent 14 appearances. These are numbers usually reserved for video games—or legends of bygone eras. At only 25 years old, the Leeds-born striker is already on a trajectory that could see him become one of the greatest scorers in international soccer history.

Haaland goals:

