Argentina closed its year with a goal-filled night in Cordoba, but one of Lionel Scaloni’s answers after the final whistle ended up carrying more weight than the scoreline. With the era after Lionel Messi barely underway, the coach found a way to talk about the new generation without raising the pressure on any of its names.

The team’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica featured two goals from Nico Paz, who was one of the standout players of the night and is beginning to excite fans with the idea that he could become the team’s next great star.

In the press conference after the win, Scaloni praised the player for his performances in both matches, but he also seemed to tone down the excitement about Paz possibly being the next Messi.

“You have to make him understand that he is not going to resolve the match alone, the team resolves it,” Scaloni explained. “…That is what matters, the team comes first and the individual afterward. If the best in history understood it, someone who needed his teammates to win, how will all the kids who come along not understand it?”

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Scaloni did not mention any comparison between the two players, but by choosing Messi as the example, he appears to lift from Paz, or any other young star, the weight of having to become the next version of the captain.

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Julian Alvarez believes Argentina is on the right path

see also Lionel Messi’s mother reportedly found Argentina’s next star in Nico Paz: ‘You are my son’s successor’

Julian Alvarez, who scored a brace in the first half against Costa Rica, spoke with reporters in the mixed zone and looked back on a year he described as unique. “It was a special year for everything we lived, the World Cup in the middle, Leo’s farewell and everything that meant,” said the Atletico Madrid forward.

The striker also addressed the generational change now underway, with Messi gone from the squad and several new faces arriving, including the debutants who played that night. “It’s a new era with many new kids, several of them got to debut today, this is the path,” he said. “We have to keep growing, keep building to represent the national team as we always did and leave it at the top”.

The message from both the bench and the pitch points in the same direction: the post-Messi era will be built on the group rather than on a single name. The next test arrives in the March 22-30 window, when Argentina is expected to play one or two friendlies, and it will show how much of this new generation’s promise turns into results.

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