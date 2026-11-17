Portugal closes its Nations League group stage on Tuesday against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium, and the team sheet once again does not include the name Cristiano Ronaldo.

The reason for Ronaldo’s absence is that he is no longer part of the national team. The 41-year-old retired from international soccer on Nov. 5, ending a run of 234 appearances and 146 goals, both all-time records for his country and the world.

What is new is how Portugal got here. The team was beaten 4-1 by Denmark in Braga on Saturday, in a night that was supposed to honor Ronaldo and instead turned into the heaviest home defeat the team has suffered in more than a century.

Denmark was 4-0 up before Bernardo Silva scored a late goal, and Jesus took responsibility afterward. “If the team couldn’t do it, it has to do with my instructions,” the coach said. When asked if he misses Ronaldo, he replied: “How can I miss him when he is no longer in the national team?”

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The atmosphere in Braga reflected a mix of nostalgia and frustration. As parts of the crowd began to leave before the final whistle, some supporters chanted Ronaldo’s name, a sign that the farewell was still fresh even though the team failed to deliver on the pitch.

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Jesus acknowledged that feeling but made it clear that the page has been turned. “People miss him and have not forgotten what Cristiano did for 23 years with the national team, but there is no going back on the matter,” he said.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence no longer a leadership problem for Portugal as Ruben Neves reveals who will step up

What is at stake for Portugal after the loss to Denmark

Even after the heavy defeat, Portugal’s situation is far from critical. The team had already booked a place in the quarterfinals thanks to four straight wins to open the campaign, so what remains in play is finishing at the top of Group A4.

A point in Cardiff would be enough to secure it, while a slip could open the door for Denmark, which would pass Portugal by beating Norway on the same night.

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The task will not be simple for Jesus, who has to rebuild his lineup with several names missing. Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha are serving suspensions, and Bernardo Silva was ruled out as unfit after scoring Portugal’s lone goal against Denmark.

Portugal now has a chance to answer in Cardiff, in a match that can reset its direction after a tough week. With Ronaldo already gone from the national team, Jesus needs a response from his players to close the group stage as a winner.