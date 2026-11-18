Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Portugal has opened a new chapter for Goncalo Ramos, who has been given greater responsibility under Jorge Jesus during the Nations League campaign. However, the striker’s recent performances have brought fresh scrutiny, leaving the coach with questions to answer about his attacking options and the direction of the national team.

Ramos enjoyed an encouraging start after stepping into the spotlight, but his latest outings have been far less productive. With the Selecao preparing for the next stage of the competition, Jesus has offered his assessment of the forward’s development and his place in the squad.

Ramos became a regular starter after Ronaldo left the Portugal camp in October following a disagreement over playing time and team rules. The incident reportedly resulted in a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine from the Portuguese Soccer Federation’s Disciplinary Council, before Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5

The Milan striker initially responded well to the opportunity, scoring in three consecutive starts against Norway and Denmark while also providing an assist. He finished the Nations League group stage with three goals and one assist in six appearances, helping Portugal secure first place in Group A4 with 15 points.

Ramos scored the final goal

Ramos also attracted attention off the pitch after resharing a social media post describing him as “the best out-and-out striker” in Portuguese soccer. The message, originally shared by commentator Luís Freitas Lobo, was interpreted by some Ronaldo supporters as an indirect comparison with the former captain, although Ramos later deleted it.

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Portugal’s November results increase the pressure

The striker’s promising run came to a halt during the November international break, when Portugal suffered a 4-1 defeat against Denmark before recovering with a 3-2 victory over Wales. Ramos started both matches but failed to score, registering no shots against either opponent before being substituted after 60 minutes in Cardiff.

His goal drought across club and international soccer had reached 661 minutes since October 18, according to the figures supplied in the reports. The contrast with his earlier contributions made his performances a talking point, particularly as he was now leading the attack following Ronaldo’s retirement.

Date Opponent Result Mins Goals Assists Shots Sep 24, 2026 Portugal vs Wales W 1–0 24 0 0 1 Sep 27, 2026 Norway vs Portugal W 2–1 81 1 0 1 Oct 1, 2026 Denmark vs Portugal W 4–2 81 1 1 4 Oct 4, 2026 Portugal vs Norway W 2–1 90 1 0 2 Nov 14, 2026 Portugal vs Denmark L 1–4 90 0 0 0 Nov 17, 2026 Wales vs Portugal W 3–2 60 0 0 0 2026–27 UEFA Nations League match log for Goncalo Ramos

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Jorge Jesus’ players nevertheless finished top of their group and qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals. The result against Wales also allowed Jesus’ side to end the league phase on a positive note, despite Ramos having a quiet evening.

Jorge Jesus delivers his verdict on Goncalo Ramos

Jesus has defended his decision to continue trusting Ramos, pointing to the striker’s overall contribution rather than focusing exclusively on his latest appearances. The Portugal coach also highlighted how quickly the forward has developed and suggested there is still considerable room for improvement. “He is developing quickly and will continue to improve,” Jesus said, praising the progress Ramos has made.

The coach also believes the striker’s current level represents an important addition to Milan under manager Ruben Amorim. Jesus has known Ramos since the forward’s early days at Benfica, giving him a longer perspective on the player’s development. His assessment suggests that the recent scoring drought has not changed his belief in Ramos’ potential, even as competition for places in Portugal’s attack continues.

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Ramos faces a defining period after Ronaldo’s retirement

Ramos’ overall Nations League numbers provide a more balanced picture of his first extended opportunity to lead Portugal’s attack. His three goals and one assist helped the national team finish first in Group A4, although his two November performances showed that maintaining that impact will be an important challenge.

Ronaldo’s retirement has inevitably changed the competition for attacking positions and leadership responsibilities within the squad. Ramos is among the players expected to benefit from the transition, but his place will continue to depend on performances and the demands of Jesus’ tactical approach. Portugal will discover its quarter-final opponent in the Nations League draw on November 20, with the knockout ties scheduled for March 2027.

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