Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in Portugal’s soccer history has received fresh recognition from Jorge Jesus, despite the forward having retired from international duty earlier this month. The coach’s latest comments, made while discussing his squad selection decisions, have offered an insight into how he views status, experience and respect within the national team.

The discussion emerged after Jesus was questioned about Gonçalo Ramos’ continued inclusion and whether the striker’s position in the squad was influenced by his standing among his teammates. His response opened up a wider conversation about the value of a player’s career and the achievements that shape their reputation.

Jesus has faced scrutiny over some of his decisions during the Nations League campaign, particularly when he opted to start Ramos ahead of Ronaldo in certain matches. The choices attracted attention because Ronaldo was still Portugal’s captain at the time, with speculation about a possible disagreement between the two emerging after the forward was left on the bench despite warming up.

However, the experienced manager has consistently maintained that there was no personal rift and that his decisions were based on what he believed the team needed. He has also defended Ramos’ selection by pointing to the striker’s overall contribution during the competition, rather than judging him solely on whether he scored in the most recent matches.

Ronaldo subsequently announced his retirement from international soccer in early November 2026, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter with Portugal. The debate over selection and the hierarchy within the squad has nevertheless continued, particularly as Jesus begins shaping the team for life after its long-serving captain.

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Ronaldo’s exceptional status and the three players Jesus respects

When asked whether Ramos’ selection was connected to his standing in the national team, Jesus explained that a player earns respect through years of achievements and dedication. He then singled out Ronaldo as a rare exception, before identifying four Portugal players whose careers have earned his admiration. “As for standing, it’s earned through one’s career,” Jesus said.

“For me, a player’s standing isn’t just about being exceptional and extraordinary, like Cristiano Ronaldo. There’s also the standing a player earns through a long career and what they’ve achieved over many years.” The coach specifically named Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Ruben Dias among those who have built their reputations through years of dedication, while also referring to other players whose standing continues to grow.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with Bernardo Silva #10

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Although the supplied comments identify those three established internationals, Jesus did not name a fourth individual in the quoted passage. “I have great respect for players who have built their standing through years of dedication, like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and others whose standing continues to grow,” he added.

Jesus also explained why he places so much importance on a player’s career achievements, drawing on his own experience as a player. “I place great importance on this standing built throughout one’s career. I was also a player myself, and I know how players think, so I greatly appreciate what a player achieves throughout their career,” he said, as reported by Bola na Rede.

Portugal already living life after Cristiano Ronaldo

The comments offer a clearer picture of how Jesus intends to balance reputation, experience and current form when making decisions for Portugal. Ronaldo’s achievements place him in a category of his own in the coach’s eyes, while other established internationals earn their standing through consistency and years of contribution.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

That distinction is particularly relevant following Ronaldo’s retirement, with Portugal now entering a new period in which leadership responsibilities are expected to be shared among the senior players. Fernandes, Silva and Dias are among the experienced figures who could help guide the next generation, while attacking positions remain open to competition.