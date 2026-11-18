Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement has left Portugal facing a significant transition, with Diogo Dalot among the current players reflecting on the former captain’s influence. The Manchester United defender, who shared the dressing room with Ronaldo at both club and international level, has offered a powerful tribute to the Al-Nassr forward as the national team begins a new chapter.

Ronaldo’s departure has naturally raised questions about who will take on his responsibilities and how Portugal will move forward without its most recognizable figure. Dalot’s latest comments provide insight into how the players closest to the former captain view his legacy.

The 41-year-old announced his international retirement on November 5, 2026, bringing an end to a 23-year career with Portugal. He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, leaving as the most-capped and highest-scoring player in men’s international soccer.

His departure came after a turbulent period during the Nations League campaign, which included a disagreement over playing time and his subsequent absence from the squad. Portugal has since continued its campaign under Jorge Jesus, suffering a 4-1 defeat against Denmark before responding with a 3-2 victory over Wales to finish top of Group A4.

Position Team Played W-D-L Points 1. Portugal 6 5-0-1 15 2. Norway 6 3-0-3 9 3. Denmark 6 3-0-3 9 4. Wales 6 1-0-5 3 League A – Group A4 Final Standings

The results have underlined the challenge facing the national team as it adjusts to life without its long-time captain. Players such as Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha are expected to carry greater responsibility as Portugal looks towards the next generation.

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Diogo Dalot explains what Portugal must remember about Ronaldo

Despite the questions surrounding Portugal’s future, Dalot believes there should be no attempt to find another player to fill Ronaldo’s position in the country’s soccer history. Instead, he insists that the national team and its supporters should focus on appreciating everything the forward achieved. “He is irreplaceable. That’s the first thing. You cannot replace him with another player, either in the national team or in the history of Portugal,” Dalot told reporters after the Wales game.

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The defender also explained that playing alongside Ronaldo was an experience his teammates should value. “What we have to do is take pride in everything he has given to the national team whenever we remember him. Everyone who had the opportunity to play alongside him enjoyed it as much as possible.”

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Dalot then suggested that Ronaldo remains emotionally connected to the team despite stepping away from international soccer. “I’m sure he is at home watching us and supporting the national team and Portugal,” he added.

Ronaldo’s legacy remains central to Portugal’s history

Ronaldo’s influence on Portugal extends well beyond his extraordinary individual statistics. He helped the national team win its first European Championship in 2016 and played a central role in its UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot of Portugal enter the pitch

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His achievements also helped raise Portugal’s profile on the international stage and inspired younger generations of players, including Dalot. The defender’s tribute reflects the respect Ronaldo continues to command among those who shared the pitch with him.

Dalot has previously spoken about the veteran’s influence on him, having grown up watching the Selecao legend and considering him a childhood idol. Their relationship became closer during Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United, while they also shared several years together in the national team.