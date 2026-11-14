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How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Gilberto Mora of Mexico.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesGilberto Mora of Mexico.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Jamaica vs Mexico on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Jamaica vs Mexico
WHAT Concacaf Nations League
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026
WHERE TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
STREAM TUDN USA

Match Overview

Jamaica hosts Mexico on Saturday, November 14 in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Jamaica enters off a 1-1 draw with Honduras on October 6, a 2-0 win over El Salvador on October 3, and a 0-1 loss to Honduras on September 29. That stretch shows a team capable of scoring against regional opponents but still inconsistent at the back. A result here would give Jamaica a signature result in this competition.
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Mexico comes in on a rough run, having lost 0-2 to Chile on October 7 and 0-3 to the United States on October 4, sandwiched around a 1-1 draw with Peru on September 30. Three matches without a win, including two defeats by a combined five goals, mark one of Mexico’s tougher stretches in recent memory. The trip to Jamaica gives them a chance to find some form again before this Nations League window moves forward.

Jamaica vs Mexico: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Mexico vs. Jamaica 1-0 June 23, 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America
Jamaica vs. Mexico 0-3 July 13, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica 2-2 March 27, 2023 Concacaf Nations League
Jamaica vs. Mexico 1-1 June 15, 2022 Concacaf Nations League
Jamaica vs. Mexico 1-2 January 28, 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Mexico vs. Jamaica 2-1 September 3, 2021 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Mexico vs. Jamaica 0-1 July 24, 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica 0-0 July 14, 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica 2-0 June 10, 2016 CONMEBOL Copa America
Jamaica vs. Mexico 1-3 July 26, 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup

All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Montserrat vs. Nicaragua Friday, November 13, 2026 7:00 PM
Guatemala vs. Canada Friday, November 13, 2026 9:00 PM
Sint Maarten vs. French Guiana Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:00 PM
Haiti vs. USMNT Saturday, November 14, 2026 4:30 PM
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs. Belize Saturday, November 14, 2026 7:00 PM
Jamaica vs. Mexico Saturday, November 14, 2026 8:00 PM
Panama vs. Curacao Sunday, November 15, 2026 6:00 PM
Cuba vs. Grenada Monday, November 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Guadeloupe vs. Bermuda Monday, November 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Guyana vs. Puerto Rico Monday, November 16, 2026 2:00 PM
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Jamaica will face Mexico on Saturday, November 14, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
  • TUDN USA will carry the Jamaica vs Mexico game in the United States.
  • Mexico lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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