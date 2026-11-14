How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Jamaica vs Mexico on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO
Jamaica vs Mexico
WHAT
Concacaf Nations League
WHEN
8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026
WHERE
TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
STREAM
TUDN USA
Match Overview
Jamaica hosts Mexico on Saturday, November 14 in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Jamaica enters off a 1-1 draw with Honduras on October 6, a 2-0 win over El Salvador on October 3, and a 0-1 loss to Honduras on September 29. That stretch shows a team capable of scoring against regional opponents but still inconsistent at the back. A result here would give Jamaica a signature result in this competition.
Mexico comes in on a rough run, having lost 0-2 to Chile on October 7 and 0-3 to the United States on October 4, sandwiched around a 1-1 draw with Peru on September 30. Three matches without a win, including two defeats by a combined five goals, mark one of Mexico’s tougher stretches in recent memory. The trip to Jamaica gives them a chance to find some form again before this Nations League window moves forward.
Jamaica vs Mexico: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Mexico vs. Jamaica
1-0
June 23, 2024
CONMEBOL Copa America
Jamaica vs. Mexico
0-3
July 13, 2023
Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica
2-2
March 27, 2023
Concacaf Nations League
Jamaica vs. Mexico
1-1
June 15, 2022
Concacaf Nations League
Jamaica vs. Mexico
1-2
January 28, 2022
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Mexico vs. Jamaica
2-1
September 3, 2021
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Mexico vs. Jamaica
0-1
July 24, 2017
Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica
0-0
July 14, 2017
Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica
2-0
June 10, 2016
CONMEBOL Copa America
Jamaica vs. Mexico
1-3
July 26, 2015
Concacaf Gold Cup
All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Montserrat vs. Nicaragua
Friday, November 13, 2026
7:00 PM
Guatemala vs. Canada
Friday, November 13, 2026
9:00 PM
Sint Maarten vs. French Guiana
Saturday, November 14, 2026
2:00 PM
Haiti vs. USMNT
Saturday, November 14, 2026
4:30 PM
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs. Belize
Saturday, November 14, 2026
7:00 PM
Jamaica vs. Mexico
Saturday, November 14, 2026
8:00 PM
Panama vs. Curacao
Sunday, November 15, 2026
6:00 PM
Cuba vs. Grenada
Monday, November 16, 2026
2:00 PM
Guadeloupe vs. Bermuda
Monday, November 16, 2026
2:00 PM
Guyana vs. Puerto Rico
Monday, November 16, 2026
2:00 PM
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Jamaica will face Mexico on Saturday, November 14, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
TUDN USA will carry the Jamaica vs Mexico game in the United States.
Mexico lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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