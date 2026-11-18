Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal establish itself among Europe’s most successful national teams, while Jorge Jesus is now attempting to guide the country into a new chapter following the legendary forward’s international retirement. After a dramatic victory over Wales secured Portugal’s place at the top of its Nations League group, the manager has made his position clear on the challenges awaiting his team and the competition’s place in European soccer.

Jesus believes Portugal has every reason to approach the upcoming knockout stage with confidence, despite questions surrounding its recent performances. His latest comments have also reignited a debate about the relative difficulty of Europe’s two major international tournaments.

Portugal secured a 3-2 victory over Wales in Cardiff, bouncing back from a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in its previous Nations League fixture. The result ensured that Jesus‘ side finished top of Group A4 with 15 points from six matches, recording five victories and qualifying for next March’s quarter-finals.

Jesus insists Portugal should fear nobody

The result came at an important moment for Jesus, whose team had faced criticism following its disappointing performance against Denmark. The manager acknowledged that the victory was important because doubts were already emerging about the progress Portugal had made during his tenure. “It was good to win because people were already starting to cast doubt on what we have achieved here,” Jesus explained, according to A Bola.

The Portuguese manager also dismissed concerns about the identity of Portugal’s next opponent, insisting that his team should approach the quarter-finals without fear. With potential opponents including Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, Jesus made clear that he has no particular preference for the draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whatever comes out in the draw is fine. I’m not afraid of anyone, and let the others be afraid of Portugal,” he said. He also highlighted the country’s previous success, adding that Portugal remains a contender because it has already won the competition twice.

Jesus makes bold Nations League versus Euro comparison

However, Jesus made his most striking statement when discussing the difficulty of the Nations League compared with the European Championship. The 72-year-old believes the format of the Nations League exposes teams to stronger opposition much earlier in the competition.

“This Nations League is stronger than the European Championship. In the group stage, you play against great European teams. In the European Championship, you play against teams that have nothing to do with the Nations League,” he declared. His argument centers on the concentration of established European sides in League A, where the strongest national teams regularly face each other during the group stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The European Championship, by comparison, includes a wider range of teams, meaning some group-stage fixtures involve nations with considerably different levels of experience and quality. Jesus also acknowledged that soccer can produce unexpected results regardless of reputation. “Sometimes the strong become weaker, and the weaker become stronger,” he added.

Ronaldo and Portugal’s European Championship and Nations League success

Portugal’s history in both competitions provides important context for Jesus’s confidence. The national team won its first European Championship in 2016, defeating hosts France 1-0 after extra time, with Ronaldo captaining the side despite being forced off through injury during the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the Euro 2016 trophy

Ronaldo remains central to the Selecao’s international legacy, finishing his career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both national records. He also helped the country secure its first Nations League title in 2019, when Portugal defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

Metric / Record Category UEFA European Championship UEFA Nations League Titles Won 1 title (2016) 2 titles (2019, 2025 — All-Time Record) Tournaments Played 6 editions (2004–2024 — All-Time Record) 4 editions (2018–19, 2020–21, 2022–23, 2024–25) Finals / Final Tournament Goals 14 goals (All-Time Record) 6 goals (in Nations League Finals — All-Time Record) Total Goals (All Stages) 55 goals (14 finals, 41 qualifying — All-Time Record) 15 goals (across League A and Finals) Single-Edition Scoring Peak 5 goals (Euro 2020) 8 goals (2024–25 League A — All-Time Record) Finals / Final Tournament Apps 30 matches (All-Time Record) 6 matches (in Nations League Finals) Total Appearances (All Stages) 74 matches (30 finals, 44 qualifying — All-Time Record) 20 matches (across League A and Finals) Tournament Top Scorer Awards 1 Golden Boot (Euro 2020) 2 Golden Boots (2019 Finals, 2024–25 League A — All-Time Record) Oldest Scoring Milestone 36 years, 138 days (Oldest to score a brace — Record) 40 years, 123 days (Oldest goalscorer in a final — Record) Total Official UEFA Records Held 14 records 7 records

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal subsequently added a second Nations League trophy in 2025, beating Spain on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the final. That success made it the first nation to win the competition twice, giving Jesus a strong foundation for his belief that his current team can challenge for another title.