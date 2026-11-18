Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement continues to generate debate, with former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo becoming the latest high-profile figure to defend the Al-Nassr forward. His strong reaction to the treatment of Portugal’s former captain has brought renewed attention to Ronaldo’s influence on the national team and the legacy he leaves behind.

The comments came amid growing criticism surrounding the circumstances of Ronaldo’s departure and the recognition he received following his announcement. Melo believes the debate goes beyond team selection or the forward’s age, raising broader questions about how Portugal acknowledges the players who shaped its history.

Melo spoke out after Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, publicly questioned how much respect Portugal shows her son. She made the comments on November 16 during a ceremony at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade, where they officially named a day center in her honor. Her criticism followed the nation’s first match since Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5.

The national team suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Denmark, despite paying tribute to its former captain before kick-off. The Selecao’s players wore Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 shirt, a large banner thanking him was displayed in the stands, and supporters applauded during the seventh minute. However, Aveiro felt the recognition was insufficient because her son was not present to receive the tribute himself.

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Ronaldo’s mother had also expressed disappointment with the way the situation was handled, claiming her son had been deceived and suggesting that he deserved greater appreciation. Her comments prompted reactions from former teammates and figures across soccer, with Melo offering one of the strongest public defences.

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Felipe Melo explains what changed after Ronaldo’s arrival

In a video posted on his social media accounts on November 17, the former Brazil international argued that Portugal‘s soccer history would look very different without Ronaldo. He described the treatment of the forward as “disgraceful” and an “absurd act of ingratitude”, making clear that he strongly agreed with Aveiro’s criticism.

“There is a Portugal before Cristiano Ronaldo, and a Portugal after him,” Melo wrote, before pointing to the national team’s achievements during the forward’s international career. “Before Cristiano Ronaldo, how many titles did the Portuguese national team have? Zero! Zero! And with Cristiano Ronaldo, they won the European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.”

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Portugal won Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025 during Ronaldo’s era, achievements that Melo believes transformed the country’s standing in international soccer. He added that Portugal had earned genuine respect and that he personally considered the national team among the world’s elite.

The Brazilian also stressed that discussions about Ronaldo’s age, form, or right to start should remain separate from the respect owed to his achievements. “Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t need Portugal to become a legend, but Portugal certainly wouldn’t have the same history without Cristiano Ronaldo,” he declared.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

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Sporting recognition offers another tribute to CR7

Melo also welcomed reports that Sporting CP intends to honor Ronaldo, who began his professional career at the Lisbon club. Referring to Aveiro’s comments, he praised the prospect of the forward receiving recognition from the institution where his journey started.

“How wonderful! How beautiful it is to see great legends receive the recognition they deserve!” the Brazilian wrote before concluding with an emphatic message: “Respect Cristiano Ronaldo! Without him, you would be nothing!”

ortugal players and staffs celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final

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The former midfielder’s intervention adds another voice to the debate surrounding Portugal’s handling of its greatest international figure. While Ronaldo’s retirement marks the beginning of a new era under Jorge Jesus, Melo believes the national team must never lose sight of the achievements that helped define its modern history.