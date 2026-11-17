Christian Pulisic has addressed Mauricio Pochettino’s reported departure from the USMNT to take charge of Manchester United, offering a brief reflection on their complicated time together. The Milan forward has experienced several difficult moments under the Argentine coach, making his reaction particularly interesting as the national team prepares for a new chapter.

Their relationship attracted attention throughout Pochettino’s two-year spell, with disagreements over international commitments and selection decisions creating tension between the pair. However, Pulisic has now given an indication of how he views the coach’s time in charge and what comes next for the United States.

One of the most notable disagreements came in 2025, when Pulisic wanted to skip the Gold Cup to rest and participate in pre-tournament friendlies. Pochettino rejected the request, making his position clear and highlighting the differences between the coach’s plans and the forward’s preferences.

The situation added to the scrutiny surrounding their relationship, particularly because Pulisic is one of the most important players in the USMNT squad. Their contrasting views on managing his international workload became a talking point among supporters and media outlets.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino of the United States

Pulisic’s absence raised further questions

Pochettino later left Pulisic and several other experienced players out of the squad for the September and October international windows. The decision was part of an effort to assess younger options and reshape the group ahead of upcoming competitions.

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Pulisic eventually returned for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti, making an immediate impact with two goals in the United States’ 6-0 first-leg victory. His performance demonstrated the attacking quality he brings to the national team, while the timing of Pochettino’s reported Manchester United move added another layer to the story.

Pulisic reveals what Pochettino will leave behind

Following news of the 54-year-old’s expected switch to Old Trafford, Pulisic offered a measured assessment of their time working together. Rather than dwelling on their disagreements, the forward acknowledged that there had been positive moments during the Argentine’s tenure.

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Pulisic reportedly described their time together as having “some good moments”, before turning his attention towards the future of the USMNT. “I think he has a great opportunity at Manchester United. We just have to keep going and try to grow further as a team. I think we’ve had some good moments, and Pochettino has brought a lot of energy to the team, so I think that’s what he’ll leave us with”, he said.

His reaction suggests he is ready to move forward rather than revisit the tensions that characterized parts of their relationship. The brief response also reflects the complicated nature of their partnership, which included both selection disagreements and moments when the 28-year-old forward delivered important performances for the national team. Pochettino’s departure would bring that chapter to an end, leaving the United States to prepare for a change in leadership.

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