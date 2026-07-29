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How to watch Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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A fan waves the flag of Panama
© Jeremy Chen/Getty ImagesA fan waves the flag of Panama
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20
WHAT CONCACAF U-20 Championship
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Wednesday, July 29, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA, ViX and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Jamaica U20 and Panama U20 square off in a pivotal Group C clash with major implications for the knockout race. Jamaica boosted its chances of advancing with a 2-1 victory over Honduras U20 and can lock up a spot in the next round with another win.

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Panama, meanwhile, is under pressure after a 3-0 setback against Canada U20 despite entering the tournament among the group favorites. With plenty on the line for both teams, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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