A comment made by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in the wake of a painful defeat ended up reaching Argentina’s camp, and Lionel Scaloni chose to answer in a calm but pointed way.

The goalkeeper was speaking after Spain lost 3-2 to England in Madrid on Nov. 15, a result that ended the world champions’ long unbeaten run and handed England first place in the group.

“In the end, we knew the streak would end at some point,” he said. “England was a team against which that could happen because, in my opinion, I think it’s the second-best team in the world. Even if the FIFA ranking doesn’t say so, I think its level is comparable to ours, and it hurts to lose”. Since Argentina occupies second place in that list, with Spain first and England fourth, his words read as a jab at the Albiceleste.

The Argentine coach responded with great respect, but at the end of his message he also seemed to leave a subtle hint in reply to Simon’s words. “He thinks England is a great team, which it is. It’s an incredible team that we beat. But it’s his opinion and it has to be respected,” Scaloni said.

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The reference points to Argentina’s 2-1 comeback against England in the World Cup semifinal in July, when Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored late after Anthony Gordon had given England the lead.

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How the FIFA ranking looks after the international window

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Spain remains at the head of the FIFA ranking with 2,004.48 points, followed by Argentina in second place with 1,966.13. Argentina held its position after the November window, which included a 2-1 loss to Uruguay and the 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. France follows in third place with 1,950.82 and England completes the top four with 1,938.90, a group that sits well clear of the rest of the table.

Behind them, the biggest movement came from Morocco, which climbed two places to fifth with 1,809.37 points, the best position in its history. Portugal slipped one spot to sixth with 1,801.28, and Brazil also fell one place to seventh with 1,800.91.

For now, the debate remains in the realm of words, since the pitch will have the final say. Argentina next takes the field in the March 22-30 window, while Spain and England will meet again in the Nations League spotlight, and the table, updated next on Dec. 16, will keep measuring who really sits where.

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