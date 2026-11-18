Since Lionel Messi stepped away from the national team, the question of who will lead Argentina into the next era has hovered over every match. Nico Paz keeps appearing in that conversation, and a story from his own family now adds an emotional piece to it.

Paz scored a brace in Argentina’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in a friendly played at the Kempes stadium in Cordoba on Tuesday, the final match of the national team’s year. Despite playing only the first half, he was one of the standout players of the night. Shortly afterward, his uncle, Fabian Paz, spoke on Argentina’s Radio La Red and revealed a private exchange between the Como midfielder and Celia Cuccittini, Messi’s mother.

According to the relative, it happened after Messi’s farewell on Oct. 6, a 3-0 win over Benin at the Monumental in which Nico shared the pitch with him. When the midfielder left the locker room, he found Cuccittini in tears, went over to greet her since they already knew each other, and she took his hand and told him: “You are my son’s successor”. Fabian Paz said the player came out in shock, and that Nico himself described the moment as something incredible.

The uncle insisted that his nephew does not walk around with that label. “He doesn’t have it in his head to be Messi’s successor,” he said, adding that for Nico, getting to know Messi and play alongside him was like touching the sky.

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Paz has contributed to six goals in the last five games, and Lionel Scaloni said after the Costa Rica match that the youngster “can give even more” and that there are reasons for optimism about the new generation.

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Nico Paz downplays talk of inheriting Messi’s No. 10

see also Argentina holds firm while Portugal drops a spot in the first FIFA ranking without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nico Paz was the best player on the pitch in Cordoba despite playing only the first half, and he used the moment after the final whistle to reflect on his first full year with the national team. Speaking to TyC Sports, he said: “Representing this shirt is the greatest thing, especially on days like this, when they’ve given us so much affection”.

He then explained how he sees his own progress. “I think I’m improving, having fun on the field, and with the quality of players we have, incredible quality, it becomes easier. It’s incredible to be able to play on this team,” the Como midfielder continued.

Then came the question the whole country is asking: whether he sees himself taking over the No. 10 that Messi left vacant. Paz did not take the bait. “I don’t think about the jersey number; I play because I love soccer and what it creates in people. I only think about enjoying it, I want to keep enjoying playing,” he concluded.

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The reply fits the tone he has kept all along, and it came after a night in which Argentina closed its year with seven goals, two each from Paz, Julian Alvarez and Franco Mastantuono, plus one from Alexis Mac Allister.

The next chance to see the team will come in the FIFA window of March 22-30, 2027, when it is expected to play one or two friendlies against rivals that have not yet been defined, and where it will become clear whether the legendary No. 10 shirt remains unused or finds a new owner.