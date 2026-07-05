How to watch Mexico vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs England on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mexico vs England WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Sunday, July 5, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico enters this high-stakes Round of 16 clash in perfect form, having won all four of their matches at the 2026 tournament without conceding a single goal. Playing on home soil at the legendary Estadio Azteca, where they have never lost a World Cup match, El Tri aims to shatter their long-standing curse of exiting at this very stage. The pressure is immense, but so is the opportunity to make a definitive statement in front of a passionate home crowd.

England, meanwhile, is determined to reach the quarter-finals for a third consecutive major tournament, a feat of consistency not seen since the 1960s. Despite a somewhat uneven journey to the knockouts, Thomas Tuchel‘s side possesses world-class talent capable of overcoming any opponent. Facing the daunting challenge of high altitude and a formidable host nation, the Three Lions must deliver a composed, clinical performance to keep their championship aspirations alive.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The journey to this knockout fixture could not have been more different for the two sides. Mexico has blazed a flawless path, securing four straight victories with an impenetrable defense. Their momentum is undeniable, built on tactical discipline and the significant advantage of playing in familiar, challenging conditions. In contrast, England has shown moments of both brilliance and vulnerability, grinding out results and relying on late-game heroics to advance.

This match will be a fascinating clash of styles. Mexico will likely leverage the 2,240-meter altitude of Mexico City to press high and exhaust an unacclimated English squad. Their strategy will be to control the tempo and capitalize on the home atmosphere. England, however, has superior depth and game-changing talent on the bench. Their plan will involve weathering the early storm, conserving energy, and exploiting any space Mexico leaves on the counter-attack as the game progresses.

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For Mexico, the motivation is historic: to finally break their Round of 16 jinx and reach the quarter-finals on home soil for the first time since 1986. For England, the objective is to prove their credentials as genuine title contenders by navigating one of the toughest possible away fixtures in international soccer. Overcoming the altitude and a partisan crowd would send a powerful message to the remaining teams in the competition.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, England has had the upper hand in this fixture. The Three Lions have won all four of their previous meetings with Mexico, including their only prior encounter in this tournament, a 2-0 group stage victory during their triumphant 1966 campaign. Across those four matches, England has built an imposing 11-1 aggregate scoreline, underscoring their historical dominance.

While the teams have not met since a friendly in 2010, the historic trend favors England. However, Mexico‘s record at the Estadio Azteca is formidable. They have never been defeated in a World Cup match at the venue, turning it into a fortress. This creates a compelling dynamic where England‘s historical supremacy clashes directly with Mexico’s imperious home-field advantage.

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Statistically, both teams bring impressive trends into this match. Mexico is on the verge of history, needing just one more clean sheet to equal Italy‘s 1990 record of five consecutive shutouts to start a tournament. England, on the other hand, has been a high-volume attacking side, averaging 18.5 shots per game in the competition and having registered 12 or more shots in their last 13 international matches.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Mexico enters the match with a fully fit and settled squad, while England manager Thomas Tuchel is contending with several key injury concerns that could force tactical adjustments.

Manager Javier Aguirre is expected to name the same starting eleven that defeated Ecuador in the Round of 32. This consistency has been crucial to Mexico‘s perfect defensive record. The attack will be led by veteran striker Raúl Jiménez, who is just five goals away from becoming Mexico‘s all-time leading scorer, providing him with powerful personal motivation in this massive game.

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England‘s camp is monitoring the fitness of key players, including midfielder Declan Rice and defender Reece James. Their availability will be a game-time decision. The Three Lions‘ impressive squad depth will be tested, but players like Anthony Gordon have already proven to be difference-makers from the bench, providing crucial assists in the previous round.

Mexico Projected XI (4-3-3):

Rangel; Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez; Romo, Lira, Mora; Quinones, Jimenez, Alvarado.

Manager Javier Aguirre is expected to field an unchanged side, relying on the same group that secured a convincing 2-0 win over Ecuador. The attack hinges on the experience of Raúl Jiménez, with the pace of Julián Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado providing width.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Rashford, Bellingham, Madueke; Kane.

Thomas Tuchel faces key fitness decisions, particularly with Declan Rice. Should he be unavailable, Elliot Anderson could step in. Harry Kane, with five goals already, remains the focal point, supported by the creativity of Jude Bellingham and the pace of Marcus Rashford.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Mexico vs England live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones (iOS and Android), tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast.

In addition to this crucial knockout match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream other games from the 2026 tournament, as well as leagues like Liga MX or LaLiga.

The service is priced at $14.99 per month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans who want to follow all the action from North America and beyond. Special bundles or free trial offers may also be available for new subscribers.

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SEE MORE: 2026 World Cup TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.