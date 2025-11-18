Trending topics:
How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

A fan waves a Mexican flag
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesA fan waves a Mexican flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Telemundo and Universo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico heads into this U17 World Cup clash riding a surge of confidence after slipping into the Round of 32 as the last best third-place qualifier and then delivering a stunning knockout of tournament favorite Argentina.

Now El Tri moves into a far more demanding challenge against a Portugal group stacked with skill and rhythm, especially after its dominant performance against Belgium showcased just how dangerous this team can be. This matchup promises high intensity from the opening whistle—so make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
