Why isn’t Lamine Yamal playing for Spain vs Türkiye in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Spain have emerged impressively in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, maintaining an unbeaten record. However, they have not yet secured their spot in the upcoming tournament due to Türkiye’s strong performances, which have pushed the competition to the final matchday. Consequently, both sides faced off in a crucial game to determine who will claim the direct spot. Surprisingly, Lamine Yamal will be absent from today’s game.

Even if Lamine Yamal has been a starter in Barcelona’s latest games, the 18-year-old star was not able to participate in Spain’s roster due to a medical procedure. To boost his physical readiness after recovering from a groin injury, he underwent an invasive radio frequency procedure that leaves him out for 7 to 10 days. In his absence, Ferran Torres had a huge role in the latest game against Georgia, hinting at a similar path to face Türkiye.

Although Lamine is just 18 years old, he has emerged as a cornerstone in Spain. Having debuted with the national team at just 16 years old, he has already played 23 games, scoring 6 goals. His numbers might not be huge, but Yamal has showcased an impressive capacity to deliver in clutch moments. For that reason, his speed and dribbling skills make him a significant absence in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers game.

Lamine Yamal’s withdrawal from the Spain squad has heightened tensions between Barcelona and the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF). Coach Luis de la Fuente has voiced concerns regarding how the Culers handled the 18-year-old star’s procedure, insisting that his staff was not informed in a timely manner. Nonetheless, the RFEF has sought to calm the situation, issuing a positive message about their relationship.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Spain predicted lineup vs Türkiye

While Lamine’s withdrawal has been the most relevant, Spain have also decided to release Dean Huijsen due to a muscle issue. However, Fabrizio Romano reported that the 20-year-old star injury is not as serious, and he could be a starter for Real Madrid in the next game, surprising fans. Despite holding these two absentees, coach Luis de la Fuente holds a strong roster to beat Türkiye as in their previous clash.

Considering this, Spain could lineup as follows: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Fabian Ruiz; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Fermin Lopez.

Türkiye predicted lineup vs Spain

Not only Spain hold key absentees, but also Türkiye. Coach Vincenzo Montella will not be able to count on Hakan Calhanoglu, Aral Simsir and Kaan Ayhan. Moreover, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Emirhan Topçu, and Abdulkerim Bardakci are still in doubt to their physicality. Nonetheless, they still remain as a competitive squad with Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz leading the offense.

With this in mind, Türkiye could play as follows: Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Ferdi Kadioglu; Atakan Karazor, Orkun Kökçü; Oğuz Aydin, Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz; Deniz Gul.

