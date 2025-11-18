Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to make return to the US with Portugal prior to 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has starred once again in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, this time leading Portugal to yet another appearance on soccer’s biggest stage. However, reports suggest Ronaldo could make his return to the United States even before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

According to The Athletic, the United States Soccer Federation and the Portuguese Football Federation are working to organize a friendly match as part of their World Cup preparations. While the announcement has yet to be finalized, the exhibition between Ronaldo’s Portugal and the USMNT is expected to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the March international window.

Following Portugal’s dominant 9–1 win over Armenia, the team secured first place in Group F, earning a direct berth to the 2026 World Cup and avoiding the playoff stage altogether. With qualification wrapped up early, the Seleção now has the March window free to schedule two friendlies, with one of those fixtures expected to be against the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to U.S. soil after 12 years

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has sparked a massive shift, not only in MLS, but also in how American fans engage with global soccer, setting the stage for the 2026 World Cup. Now, before the tournament even begins, fans may have the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the U.S. for the first time in 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Real Madrid talks with Darren Fletcher #24 and Tom Cleverley #23 of Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s previous appearances on American soil came in 2014: once with Portugal and once with Real Madrid. The first took place on June 10, when Portugal defeated the Republic of Ireland 5–1 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but didn’t get on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Lothar Matthäus makes bold claim in the long-standing debate

His second, and most recent appearance in the U.S. came on August 2, when Real Madrid faced Manchester United in a preseason friendly at a packed Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Portuguese star entered in the 65th minute of a match that ended in a 3–1 win for United.

Since then, Ronaldo has not played in the United States with Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Al Nassr, or Portugal. With the USMNT also considering a friendly against Belgium, Ronaldo could be eager to score his first career goal on American soil before the World Cup begins. Both the USMNT, as hosts, and Portugal, due to their FIFA ranking, will be placed in Pot 1, meaning the two teams cannot face each other in the group stage.