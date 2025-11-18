Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Cristiano Ronaldo
Comments

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to make return to the US with Portugal prior to 2026 World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.
© Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has starred once again in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, this time leading Portugal to yet another appearance on soccer’s biggest stage. However, reports suggest Ronaldo could make his return to the United States even before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

According to The Athletic, the United States Soccer Federation and the Portuguese Football Federation are working to organize a friendly match as part of their World Cup preparations. While the announcement has yet to be finalized, the exhibition between Ronaldo’s Portugal and the USMNT is expected to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the March international window.

Following Portugal’s dominant 9–1 win over Armenia, the team secured first place in Group F, earning a direct berth to the 2026 World Cup and avoiding the playoff stage altogether. With qualification wrapped up early, the Seleção now has the March window free to schedule two friendlies, with one of those fixtures expected to be against the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to U.S. soil after 12 years

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has sparked a massive shift, not only in MLS, but also in how American fans engage with global soccer, setting the stage for the 2026 World Cup. Now, before the tournament even begins, fans may have the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the U.S. for the first time in 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Real Madrid talks with Darren Fletcher #24 and Tom Cleverley #23 of Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Real Madrid talks with Darren Fletcher #24 and Tom Cleverley #23 of Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s previous appearances on American soil came in 2014: once with Portugal and once with Real Madrid. The first took place on June 10, when Portugal defeated the Republic of Ireland 5–1 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but didn’t get on the scoresheet.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Lothar Matthäus makes bold claim in the long-standing debate

see also

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Lothar Matthäus makes bold claim in the long-standing debate

His second, and most recent appearance in the U.S. came on August 2, when Real Madrid faced Manchester United in a preseason friendly at a packed Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Portuguese star entered in the 65th minute of a match that ended in a 3–1 win for United.

Since then, Ronaldo has not played in the United States with Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Al Nassr, or Portugal. With the USMNT also considering a friendly against Belgium, Ronaldo could be eager to score his first career goal on American soil before the World Cup begins. Both the USMNT, as hosts, and Portugal, due to their FIFA ranking, will be placed in Pot 1, meaning the two teams cannot face each other in the group stage.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Portugal better without Cristiano Ronaldo? Coach Martinez addresses star’s absence after 2026 World Cup qualification

Portugal better without Cristiano Ronaldo? Coach Martinez addresses star’s absence after 2026 World Cup qualification

With the national team securing the ticket to the 2026 World Cup with a crushing 9-1 defeat, head coach Roberto Martinez made things clear about Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops 7-word message after Portugal having secured their 2026 World Cup spot vs. Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo drops 7-word message after Portugal having secured their 2026 World Cup spot vs. Armenia

Despite several players missing the game, Portugal secured an impressive 9-1 victory over Armenia, guaranteeing their place in the 2026 World Cup. After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence, sending a six-word message.

Portugal vs. Armenia: How a win, tie, or loss would affect their 2026 World Cup qualifying finish

Portugal vs. Armenia: How a win, tie, or loss would affect their 2026 World Cup qualifying finish

Portugal face Armenia this Sunday looking to secure their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Neymar’s future at Santos amid relegation battle and contract expiration reportedly revealed

Neymar’s future at Santos amid relegation battle and contract expiration reportedly revealed

With Santos trying to avoid relegation, and his contract set to expire, Neymar's future at the Brazilian side has been reportedly revealed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo