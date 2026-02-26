Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF U20 Championship
Comments

How to watch Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Nicaragua flag
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesNicaragua flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20
WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Thursday, February 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Nicaragua U20 and Martinique U20 meet in a pivotal CONCACAF U20 Championship showdown, with both sides eager to use the tournament as a springboard for their national programs. While neither entered as a favorite, the stakes remain high—Martinique is chasing its best performance yet.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua is looking to build on recent momentum and showcase its rising talent on a major regional stage. With future stars ready to seize their moment, this matchup could deliver plenty of intensity and promise—don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo faces Saudi Pro League Golden Boot history challenge from red-hot Ivan Toney as Al-Ahli star fires stern warning shot

Cristiano Ronaldo faces Saudi Pro League Golden Boot history challenge from red-hot Ivan Toney as Al-Ahli star fires stern warning shot

Ivan Toney is hell-bent on stopping Cristiano Ronaldo from making further Saudi Pro League history, and the English striker has sent a strong warning message to the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid stats show clear picture of who had the stronger first 90 games

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid stats show clear picture of who had the stronger first 90 games

A fascinating comparison has resurfaced: Ronaldo vs. Mbappe in their first 90 games for the club, and the numbers reveal a striking truth.

Frenkie de Jong to miss crucial stretch for Barcelona with muscle injury ahead of La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes

Frenkie de Jong to miss crucial stretch for Barcelona with muscle injury ahead of La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes

Frenkie de Jong scared everybody in Barcelona's latest training session.

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Independiente del Valle friendly in Puerto Rico

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Independiente del Valle friendly in Puerto Rico

Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle are clashing in a postponed friendly in Puerto Rico, with huge expectations from local fans to see Lionel Messi in action.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo