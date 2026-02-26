Cristiano Ronaldo faces Saudi Pro League Golden Boot history challenge from red-hot Ivan Toney as Al-Ahli star fires stern warning shot

Ivan Toney is hell-bent on stopping Cristiano Ronaldo from making further Saudi Pro League history, and the English striker has sent a strong warning message to the Portuguese superstar. As Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli push for supremacy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney are locked in a fierce duel for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, with the title race intensifying alongside their personal contest.

Ronaldo entered the 2025-26 campaign aiming to cement his dominance after already winning the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons. Toney, however, has emerged as a relentless challenger, threatening not only the Portuguese’s individual ambitions but also the balance of power at the top of the table.

The stakes are historic. Should Ronaldo finish as top scorer once again, he would become the first European player in Saudi Pro League history to win three consecutive Golden Boot awards. His numbers underline why such a feat seemed inevitable. In 2023-24, Ronaldo scored 35 goals in 31 matches. He followed that with 25 goals last season, and he currently sits on 21 goals from 21 games in the ongoing campaign. Even at 41, his output remains extraordinary.

Yet the margin for error has narrowed. A brief absence earlier in the season, reportedly linked to frustrations over transfer dealings, saw Al-Nassr’s captain miss two fixtures. In a race this tight, those missed matches could prove decisive.

Despite that, Ronaldo responded emphatically, scoring in key victories including a dominant 5-0 win over Al-Najma, where he converted from the penalty spot and even unveiled a new celebration, temporarily shelving his iconic “Siu.” Al-Nassr currently sits top of the table with 58 points, just two ahead of Al-Ahli on 56, as the 34-game season enters its decisive stretch.

What did Ivan Toney say?

If Ronaldo is chasing immortality, Ivan Toney is chasing belief, and he is brimming with it. The England international, speaking to talkSPORT, delivered a confident message that now echoes across the league: “Every time I step onto the pitch, I feel like I’m going to score, I’ve got that confidence at the moment,” Toney said.

He added: “But that’s always good, having a striker in a team that feels like it’s going to score goals and can score goals. And obviously, it’s helping at the moment, considering where we are in the table, so it’s good.”

Toney currently leads the scoring charts with 23 goals, two more than Ronaldo. His only blemish this season was a rare penalty miss, his first since April 2023, which could have pushed him even further ahead.

The 29-year-old’s form has been electric. He has scored three hat-tricks in his last seven matches, including a standout performance against Al-Najma. His sharp finishing, aerial strength, and clinical penalty-taking have transformed Al-Ahli into a genuine title contender.

Pressure mounts in three-horse race

The duel is not isolated. Julian Quinones of Al-Qadsiah remains close behind in the scoring standings, while Brendan Rodgers’ side sits on 53 points, capable of influencing the title outcome. Still, the spotlight remains firmly on Ronaldo and Toney.

Julian Quiñones #16 of Mexico

Ronaldo brings unmatched longevity. Since turning 30, he has scored more than 500 career goals, surpassing his tally from his younger years, a statistic almost unheard of in modern football. He is also chasing the mythical 1,000 career goal milestone, sitting just 36 away.

Toney, meanwhile, sees the Saudi Pro League as both a proving ground and a pathway back to international prominence, with ambitions of representing England at the 2026 World Cup.

