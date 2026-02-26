Neymar dethroned by Vinicius: Real Madrid star sets new Brazilian Champions League goalscoring record

This week, Vinicius Junior was under the spotlight following his clash with Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff between Real Madrid and Benfica. However, the Brazilian winger also made headlines for his performance on the ball, breaking a record previously held by Neymar.

With his late goal in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Benfica at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Vinicius became the Brazilian player with the most goals in Champions League knockout-stage history. Vini reached 14 goals in those European elimination matches — a mark no other Brazilian had previously achieved.

He first scored in a knockout game against Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 season. The following year, he found the net again against the same opponent, delivering what was arguably the most important goal of his career: the lone strike in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win in the final. In 2024, he scored in another final, this time against Borussia Dortmund.

Vinicius’ rise in this ranking pushed Neymar into second place. The Santos star had held the record for most goals by a Brazilian in Champions League knockout matches, thanks to his time with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, with a total of 13.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring a goal.

Who are the top scorers in Champions League knockout stages?

Vinicius Junior’s numbers with Real Madrid are impressive, but they remain far from the historic marks set by some of the competition’s all-time greats. In fact, the Brazilian winger is not yet among the top 25 scorers in Champions League knockout-stage history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Vinicius Jr., Tchouameni lead Real Madrid past Benfica 2-1 to reach Champions League Round of 16 in controversial series

The top spot, unsurprisingly, belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, the competition’s all-time leading scorer. Ronaldo netted 67 goals in knockout matches — 18 more than Lionel Messi, who sits second with 49. Alfredo Di Stefano (49), Eusebio (47) and Ferenc Puskas (36) round out the top five.

Further down the list is the first player who still has an opportunity to add to his tally. Robert Lewandowski ranks sixth with 34 knockout-stage goals, tied with Karim Benzema and Gerd Muller. The next active player in Europe is Kylian Mbappe, who sits 12th with 24 goals.

Vinicius climbs the all-time Champions League scoring list

At just 25 years old, Vinicius Junior’s overall production is remarkable. Combining group-stage and knockout-stage matches, the Brazilian winger ranks among the top 30 scorers in UEFA Champions League history. With 32 goals, he is tied with Juventus legend David Trezeguet and Bayern Munich icon Arjen Robben.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among players still active in European leagues, Vini ranks inside the top eight. Only Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann and Edin Dzeko have scored more Champions League goals.