Premier League
How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMatheus Cunha of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Newcastle
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, December 26, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A rivalry matchup with plenty at stake headlines the weekend, as Manchester United look to rebound after a setback against Aston Villa that once again stalled their push toward a European spot. The Red Devils have repeatedly let chances slip when a move into the top tier of the table was within reach, but urgency is building as the season wears on.

Standing in their way are Newcastle, a side still searching for consistency after a slow opening stretch. Sitting on 23 points and six back of the European positions, the Magpies know a strong result could jump-start their campaign and narrow the gap in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested race.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
