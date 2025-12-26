How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Newcastle WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, December 26, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A rivalry matchup with plenty at stake headlines the weekend, as Manchester United look to rebound after a setback against Aston Villa that once again stalled their push toward a European spot. The Red Devils have repeatedly let chances slip when a move into the top tier of the table was within reach, but urgency is building as the season wears on.

Standing in their way are Newcastle, a side still searching for consistency after a slow opening stretch. Sitting on 23 points and six back of the European positions, the Magpies know a strong result could jump-start their campaign and narrow the gap in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested race.

