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Manchester United may land Sandro Tonali as Newcastle reportedly target Manuel Ugarte in a 2026-27 season move

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United and Manuel Ugarte of Manchester United.
© George Wood/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesSandro Tonali of Newcastle United and Manuel Ugarte of Manchester United.

Following Casemiro’s departure, Manchester United are actively pursuing the signing of a world-class midfielder. Due to his consistency and experience, Sandro Tonali has emerged as the Red Devils’ preferred option. While this initially appeared quite difficult, Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Manuel Ugarte, which could help bring both sides closer in negotiations.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are aware that it could be difficult to keep Sandro Tonali at the club if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Because of this, they already have a list of players to replace him, with Manuel Ugarte being one of them. Lacking prominence at the Red Devils, they could secure him for around £35 million (around $45 million), something quite accessible for the Magpies.

In the event that they do not secure a UEFA Champions League spot, Manchester United could push to sign him, proposing a multimillionaire transfer fee. With this, coach Michael Carrick could gain an ‘ideal’ replacement for Casemiro, who will leave the club at the end of the season. However, Newcastle United remain reluctant to sell Sandro Tonali, complicating the deal, reports TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils will not have an easy task securing Tonali, as he is attracting interest from world-class clubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal, and Real Madrid. Therefore, they would first need to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League, and then consolidate a competitive sporting project to convince him. Additionally, Manchester United could try to persuade the Magpies by including Ugarte in the deal.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United.

Report: Manchester United plan early move for Elliot Anderson

Despite Sandro Tonali emerging as the priority for Manchester United, negotiations with Newcastle United could take quite a long time. Given this, the Red Devils have reportedly decided to accelerate talks for Elliot Anderson, as they forcefully need a midfielder reinforcement. With this, they aim to secure his arrival before the 2026 World Cup amid interest from Manchester City.

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According to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, as reported by Football Insider, Nottingham Forest may be open to selling Anderson before the 2026 World Cup, seeking a transfer fee of over £100 million (around $130 million). By doing so, they aim to secure a high valuation, as an injury the upcoming tournament could put them at a disadvantage in negotiations. For this reason, the Red Devils could accelerate negotiations in the coming weeks.

In case Manchester United do not reach to secure an early agreement, they could be at risk of losing his arrival. As per The Sun, the Citizens are the favorite side to secure the English midfielder arrival. Not only he could have a primary role, but also he could have a winning-proved project.  For that reason, the Red Devils may need to accelerate in the transfer talks.

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