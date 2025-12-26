World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina reportedly eyed by Barcelona amid center-back search

For weeks, Barcelona have been at the center of transfer rumors. The Spanish club is looking for a top-level defender and has reportedly targeted a teammate of Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team who won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“FC Barcelona are scanning the market in search of an affordable center back with leadership qualities who can strengthen the squad in January… one of the names that fits that profile is Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi,” Mundo Deportivo reported on Friday.

Otamendi, who is approaching his 38th birthday, remains one of the most reliable defenders in Europe and has continued to shine with Benfica in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. He has made 28 appearances this season across domestic league play, the Portuguese Cup, the Portuguese Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

The main obstacle surrounding a potential move for Otamendi is his contract situation. The defender is under contract with the Portuguese club until June 30, 2026, and “Benfica will not make things easy for him to leave during this winter window,” according to Mundo Deportivo.

“Jose Mourinho, the team’s head coach, has urgently requested the renewal of his captain to avoid a possible move to Barcelona in the winter transfer market,” the report added. “A scenario that would also have the approval of Rui Costa, president of Benfica.”

Otamendi focused on the 2026 World Cup

As is the case with many elite soccer stars, in the coming months Nicolas Otamendi will be focused on playing as much as possible and, above all, staying healthy in order to be in peak condition for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. There, Argentina will attempt to defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022, when Lionel Messi led them to the third trophy in the nation’s history.

For Otamendi, it would also represent his final major tournament with Argentina and his fourth World Cup overall, after appearing at South Africa 2010, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022. He has already announced that he will not begin another World Cup cycle after 2026 and, like Messi, is expected to retire from international duty following the FIFA tournament.

Barcelona searching for a center back

Nicolas Otamendi is the latest name added to a long list of players who are rumored to be closely monitored by Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window. Another Argentine defender reportedly on the Catalan club’s radar is Marcos Senesi, who currently plays for Bournemouth and is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid.

In addition, several Premier League defenders such as Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Nathan Ake of Manchester City, and Murillo of Nottingham Forest have also been mentioned as possible targets for Barcelona.