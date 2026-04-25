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How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Newcastle
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, April 25, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Arsenal heads into this crucial Premier League clash with an urgent need to rebound. A recent gut-wrenching defeat to Manchester City has put their title aspirations on a razor’s edge, making this home fixture at the Emirates Stadium a must-win. With City occupied by the FA Cup semi-final this weekend, the Gunners have a golden opportunity to reclaim the top spot, but the pressure from an expectant home crowd will be immense.

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Meanwhile, Newcastle United arrives in London amidst a period of inconsistency. After three consecutive defeats, Eddie Howe‘s side appears destined for a bottom-half finish, a world away from their early-season expectations. For the Magpies, this match is about salvaging pride and disrupting the title race, a stark contrast to the high-stakes championship fight Arsenal is engaged in.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Arsenal, despite a recent slump that has seen them lose four of their last six matches in all competitions, remains firmly in the title hunt. However, their creative spark has dimmed, with their expected goals from open play ranking only sixth in the league. Newcastle‘s season has been defined by narrow margins, with their last nine league fixtures all decided by a single goal, indicating they are competitive but struggling to secure positive results.

The tactical battle will likely pit Arsenal‘s possession-based attack against Newcastle‘s disciplined defensive shape away from home. The Gunners have struggled to break down organized defenses lately, and they face a Magpies team that concedes just 1.31 goals per away game. Newcastle‘s own attack has been toothless on the road, scoring just one goal per game on average. The key to victory will be whether Arsenal‘s playmakers can unlock a compact Newcastle side that will aim to frustrate and counter.

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Motivation is clear and direct for Arsenal: win at all costs. Every point and every goal is critical in a tight title race where goal difference could be the ultimate decider. For Newcastle, the pressure is mounting on manager Eddie Howe. While European qualification is off the table, the team needs to halt its slide and deliver a statement performance to build momentum for the future and alleviate the scrutiny on the coaching staff.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been closely contested, though recent results favor the Gunners. Arsenal has won the last two encounters, including a dramatic 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park earlier this season. However, looking at the last five meetings, Newcastle holds a slight edge with three wins, showcasing their ability to challenge the North London side. Notably, the last eight matches between them have not ended in a draw.

Recent encounters have been characteristically tight and low-scoring affairs. In the last five matchups, Newcastle has managed to keep three clean sheets, while Arsenal has only kept one. The only game in that span where both teams scored was their most recent clash, which Arsenal won with a 96th-minute winner. This pattern suggests that goals are typically at a premium when these two teams meet.

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The data points to another defensive battle. The average number of goals in their last five head-to-head games is a mere 1.8. Furthermore, four of Newcastle‘s last five competitive away matches at the Emirates Stadium have seen two or fewer goals scored. Bettors and fans should anticipate a tactical, hard-fought contest rather than an open, high-scoring shootout.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are grappling with significant player availability issues that will heavily influence their tactical setups for this weekend’s clash.

Arsenal‘s creative depth is being tested with Bukayo Saka‘s Achilles injury sidelining their most reliable attacking outlet. The Gunners are also expected to be without Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber. While Mikel Merino is progressing in his recovery, this match may come too soon for the midfielder, forcing Mikel Arteta to adjust his plans.

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Newcastle‘s persistent defensive problems continue, with Fabian Schar and Valentino Livramento both ruled out with injuries. The Magpies will also feel the absence of Anthony Gordon in attack due to a hip injury, while key midfielder Joelinton serves a suspension after accumulating ten yellow cards, further weakening the team’s core.

Arsenal Projected XI (4-3-3):

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

With Saka out, Arteta will rely on the midfield trio of Zubimendi, Rice, and Ødegaard to control the tempo and create chances. Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line, with his movement and link-up play being crucial to unlocking Newcastle‘s defense, supported by the pace of Madueke and Eze on the flanks.

Newcastle Projected XI (4-3-3):

Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Guimarães, Tonali; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Eddie Howe‘s options are limited by injuries and suspension. The responsibility will fall heavily on Bruno Guimarães to dictate play from midfield. The attacking trio of Murphy, Osula, and Barnes will need to be clinical with the few opportunities they may get, as the team will likely prioritize defensive solidity first and foremost.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, so you can catch the action wherever you are.

In addition to this Premier League showdown, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to other top soccer competitions like La Liga and Liga MX.

A monthly subscription to DirecTV Stream is priced at $69.99, offering a comprehensive package for sports fans.

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SEE MORE: For a full schedule of games, check out our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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