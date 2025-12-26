Trending topics:
Erling Haaland shares hilarious reaction to coach Pep Guardiola’s warning for Manchester City squad

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland.

Manchester City are at a crucial point in the season and cannot afford to relax. Sitting just two points behind Arsenal in the Premier League standings, every match matters, and head coach Pep Guardiola knows it. That is why he issued a warning to the squad, which sparked an unexpected reaction from Erling Haaland.

Last Saturday, after the 3-0 win over West Ham United, Guardiola revealed that the previous day the players had been weighed in order to keep track of their physical condition ahead of the Christmas break, which ran through December 25.

The coach warned them that when they returned to training, they would be weighed again to make sure they had not overindulged during their time off. “They come back on the 25th and I will be there controlling how many kilos come up. The moment they arrive after three days, I want to see how they come back,Guardiola said, according to ESPN.

They can eat, but I want to control them… I have to make a selection against Nottingham Forest. Imagine one player and now he’s perfect but he will arrive with three kilos more. He will stay in Manchester. He will not travel to Nottingham Forest,” Pep warned.

Haaland’s funny response

After the Christmas break, Manchester City players returned to training, and Erling Haaland shared a humorous post on his official X account joking about head coach Pep Guardiola’s warning.

Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain: Manchester City reportedly target a top Premier League coach amid his potential departure

Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain: Manchester City reportedly target a top Premier League coach amid his potential departure

All good,” wrote the Norwegian striker alongside a photo showing his feet on a scale reading 94.4 kilos (approximately 208 pounds). Clearly, the Citizens superstar took care of himself to avoid excesses during the three days off and proudly showed the results.

Key match for Manchester City

After a season that began with some uncertainty and several disappointing results, Manchester City have rediscovered their best form in recent weeks, putting together a string of consecutive wins that have allowed them to close in on the top spots in the standings.

Across the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, the Citizens have won seven straight matches. Excluding the European clash against Real Madrid, they have recorded six consecutive league victories, helping them close the gap on Arsenal.

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Now just two points separate them from the top of the table, meaning a win this Saturday against Nottingham Forest would make them, at least temporarily, the new Premier League leaders. They would then have to wait for the result between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to see if they can hold on to that spot.

