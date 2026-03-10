Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Predicted lineups for Newcastle United vs. Barcelona for Champions League clash

After qualifying fifth in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona secured their spot in the Round of 16, facing Newcastle United. Far from being an easy game, the Spanish side will have a complex task, as the English side have shown themselves to be in full form in the competition. For this reason, fans are closely watching Lamine Yamal‘s status ahead of today’s game, as the 18-year-old star remains the most productive player on the team.

Even though Lamine Yamal has had injuries this season, he has managed to remain in full form, accumulating several consecutive starts. Coming in an impressive good run of form, the Spaniard is expected to start vs. Newcastle United. At just 18 years old, he stands as the team’s top scorer with 19 goals and top assist provider with 15 assists, establishing himself as the undisputed leader of the team.

Along with the young Spaniard, coach Hansi Flick could rely on Raphinha and Fermin Lopez, who have been key for the Blaugranas. Nevertheless, the doubt emerges over whether Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres will play as the center forward, with the Pole being the most experienced option. With this, they seek to deliver a strong blow to the English side, aiming for a victory that would set their path toward the Champions League quarterfinals.

Unlike Barcelona, Newcastle United are not living their best moment of the season, dropping to 12th place in the Premier League. In addition, Alexander Isak’s departure left the team without scoring power, leaving the burden on Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade, who have not managed to impose themselves. Nevertheless, coach Eddie Howe has managed to impose a defensive strength that can challenge the Blaugranas’ offense.

Newcastle United predicted lineup vs. Barcelona

Despite not being in their best form, Newcastle United have managed to remain quite competitive in the UEFA Champions League, showing a stronger version than in the Premier League. Nevertheless, coach Eddie Howe faces serious problems, as he will be without Bruno Guimarães, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schär, and Emil Krafth. Despite this, he could rely on Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon as key differentiators to beat Barcelona.

With this in mind, Newcastle United could play as follows: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey, Joelington; Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Newcastle United

While Lamine Yamal remains in full form, coach Hansi Flick has four absences to face Newcastle United: Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong, and Andreas Christensen. Because of this, Barcelona will be forced to make changes in defense, relying on Joao Cancelo at left-back and Eric Garcia at right-back. Nevertheless, the Blaugranas remain favorites thanks to their impressive offensive firepower.

Considering this, Barcelona could lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

