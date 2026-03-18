Barcelona vs. Newcastle LIVE Updates: Robert Lewandowski lead the Blaugranas victory with an impressive brace in the Champions League (6-2)

While Barcelona came in as the clear favorite in the first leg, they only managed a tense draw, leaving the tie open. Because of this, they face Newcastle United today in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Far from being an easy match, the Blaugranas will have to impose a strong attacking rhythm while maintaining a solid defense, as the English side is quite dangerous on the counter and could look to exploit spaces in behind.

Newcastle United are not having their best season, as they remain outside the European competitions in the Premier League. Despite this, they have surprised everyone with their performance in the Champions League, showcasing a strong defense alongside a fairly efficient counterattacking offense. However, the English side would need to boost their scoring power, as neither William Osula, Anthony Gordon, nor Nick Woltemade have managed to shine.

Barcelona stand out as one of the world’s most in-form teams. Not only are they shining on offense, but they’ve also regained their solidity in midfield, with Marc Bernal stepping up. However, they face a tough challenge, as injuries to Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde may impact their defensive stability. Furthermore, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are going through a scoring slump, leaving the responsibility on Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, or Lamine Yamal.

Despite the Blaugranas securing a draw in the previous match, they were notably outplayed defensively. However, Newcastle United failed to convert any of their chances, as they are experiencing a clear lack of finishing in front of goal following Alexander Isak’s departure. Therefore, both teams come into this match needing to regain their scoring rhythm, but Hansi Flick’s team has more contributors in that regard, making them slight favorites.