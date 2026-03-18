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Barcelona vs. Newcastle LIVE Updates: Robert Lewandowski lead the Blaugranas victory with an impressive brace in the Champions League (6-2)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.
© Gabriel Kuchta/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

While Barcelona came in as the clear favorite in the first leg, they only managed a tense draw, leaving the tie open. Because of this, they face Newcastle United today in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Far from being an easy match, the Blaugranas will have to impose a strong attacking rhythm while maintaining a solid defense, as the English side is quite dangerous on the counter and could look to exploit spaces in behind.

Newcastle United are not having their best season, as they remain outside the European competitions in the Premier League. Despite this, they have surprised everyone with their performance in the Champions League, showcasing a strong defense alongside a fairly efficient counterattacking offense. However, the English side would need to boost their scoring power, as neither William Osula, Anthony Gordon, nor Nick Woltemade have managed to shine.

Barcelona stand out as one of the world’s most in-form teams. Not only are they shining on offense, but they’ve also regained their solidity in midfield, with Marc Bernal stepping up. However, they face a tough challenge, as injuries to Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde may impact their defensive stability. Furthermore, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are going through a scoring slump, leaving the responsibility on Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, or Lamine Yamal.

Despite the Blaugranas securing a draw in the previous match, they were notably outplayed defensively. However, Newcastle United failed to convert any of their chances, as they are experiencing a clear lack of finishing in front of goal following Alexander Isak’s departure. Therefore, both teams come into this match needing to regain their scoring rhythm, but Hansi Flick’s team has more contributors in that regard, making them slight favorites.

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71' GOOOOOOOAL FROM RAPHINHA, TO NET A BRACE! (7-2)

Following a poor pass from Newcastle's Jacob Ramsey, Raphinha intercepted the ball and found himself in a one-on-one situation. He skillfully beat Aaron Ramsdale to score, securing a brace in today's game.

71' - Barcelona recover the shine version with an impressive offense

Although the first half was fairly even, Barcelona managed to regain complete control of the game. After the three goals in the second half, the English side lost all their physical edge, abandoning their high press. In addition, coach Eddie Howe substituted Elanga and Joelinton, who had been key contributors on offense.

66' Barcelona and Newcastle United announce substitutions (6-2)

Looking to chase a comeback, Newcastle coach Eddie Howe decided to take off Anthony Elanga and Joelinton, giving Jacob Murphy and Sven Botman a chance to shine. In response, Barcelona's Hansi Flick decided to rest Robert Lewandowski, Joao Cancelo and Fermin Lopez, giving a chance to Ferran Torres, Xavi Espart and Dani Olmo

61' - GOOOOOOAL FROM ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI OF BARCELONA (6-2)

After a brilliant feint by Lamine Yamal in midfield, the Spaniard  broke through and found Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker then beat Malick Thiaw and scored a stunning goal past Aaron Ramsdale. A brace for the Polish striker.

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56' - GOOOOOOOAL FROM ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI OF BARCELONA (5-2)

On a tight corner kick from Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski  found an opening in the defense, beating Tino Livramento to head the ball past Newcastle United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Polish striker has finally broken his scoring drought.

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51' - GOOOOOOOOOOAL FROM FERMIN LOPEZ OF BARCELONA (4-2)

Unlike in the first half, Barcelona have managed to establish as the dominant team on the field. Hansi Flick has successfully restored Pedri’s importance, and he has set up Raphinha and Lamine to create multiple scoring opportunities. In addition, the English side has eased off the pressure, giving the Blaugranas some breathing room.

Following a through ball from Gerard Martin, Raphinha received the ball and delivered a precise pass to Fermin Lopez, who found space to beat the Newcastle defense. From there, the Spaniard finished with total composure past Aaron Ramsdale.

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55' - Sandro Tonali leaves the pitch injured, forcing Newcastle to substitute him

After suffering an injury on the field, Sandro Tonali had to leave the game. As a result, coach Eddie Howe brought on Joe Willock in an effort to add more consistency to the offense.

46'- Newcastle United announce a substitution (3-2)

In an effort to shore up their defense, Newcastle United have decided to substitute Kieran Trippier for Tino Livramento. With this move, they aim to limit the threat posed by Raphinha, who was a standout in the first half.

Second half underway! (3-2)

Barcelona and Newcastle United Round of 16 Champions League clash is underway in the second half!

Halftime! Barcelona (3) vs. Newcastle United (2)

Following an offensive game, Barcelona lead the partial victory over Newcastle United, 3-2. The halftime is announced.

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45+5 - GOOOOOOOOAL FROM LAMINE YAMAL, LEADING BARCELONA'S VICTORY (3-2)

After Kieran Trippier pushed Raphinha in the box, the referee awarded Barcelona a penalty kick following a VAR review. Lamine Yamal stepped up to take the kick and fired a powerful shot past Aaron Ramsdale to give his team the lead.

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45' + 1 - Barcelona miss a key chance vs. Newcastle (2-2)

Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski miss a great chance for Barcelona. After winning the ball back on the right wing, the 18-year-old star sprinted forward and found the Polish striker, who in turn passed to Raphinha. After a powerful shot by the Brazilian, the rebound fell right at the veteran’s feet, but he failed to get a shot off. Instead, Lamine took a shot but sent it way over the bar.

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45' - Barcelona keep battling with the fullbacks (2-2)

Barcelona's fullbacks haven't been able to shine against Newcastle. Both Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo are constantly outnumbered, causing them to lose possession repeatedly. As a result, the Blaugranas are constantly facing clear scoring chances down the wings, leaving their defenders out of position.

39- Lewandowski again misses a key chance for Barcelona

A poor pass from Malick Thiaw fell to Raphinha, who ran toward Dan Burn, leaving Robert Lewandowski alone in front of Ramsdale. However, the Polish striker was slow to react, so his shot was blocked, ending his clear chance.

38' - Barcelona's Joao Cancelo disappoints with his performance (2-2)

After Elanga’s equalizer, Barcelona lost control of the game and found themselves under attack from Newcastle United once again. Unlike in the previous match, Joao Cancelo has been looking shaky on defense, a weakness the English side has capitalized on. The Portuguese player has failed to shine in either attack or defense, leaving Pau Cubarsi particularly exposed, as both goals came down his side of the field.

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34' - Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski keeps absent in today's clash (2-2)

Although Robert Lewandowski has played quite well as part of the team, he has been largely absent in front of goal, slowing down Barcelona’s counterattacks. Raphinha, Lamine, and Fermin are unable to find the Polish striker as he runs into space. As a result, they are missing quite a few chances, making it clear that the veteran’s lack of pace may not fit the team’s needs.

28' GOOOOOOAL FROM ANTHONY ELANGA OF NEWCASTLE

Once again: Barcelona’s defense remains their biggest problem. After a magical tackle by Lewis Hall on Lamine Yamal, he found Harvey Barnes again for a give-and-go, leaving him alone on the right wing once more. From there, the Englishman found Anthony Elanga again to tie the series once more.

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26' - Barcelona take advantage of Newcastle's open spaces to attack (2-1)

Unlike at the start of the game, Barcelona have managed to break through Newcastle United’s defense using the same strategy: Exploiting the space behind the defense. Under the English side’s intense pressure, the Blaugranas are creating openings with Pedri and Marc Bernal making runs behind the defense. As a result, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, and Lamine Yamal are the sole focal points of the attack, showcasing their scoring prowess and speed.

22'- Barcelona's Eric Garcia is forced to leave the pitch injured (2-1)

After experiencing physical discomfort, Eric Garcia was forced to leave the field, suffering a relapse of the injury that had kept him sidelined. In his place, coach Hansi Flick brought on Ronald Araujo.

19' GOOOOOOOOAL FROM MARC BERNAL OF BARCELONA

Barcelona didn't take long to respond. Following a precise free-kick cross from Raphinha, Gerard Martin headed the ball to Marc Bernal, who was unmarked. The 17-year-old midfielder finished it off first time, giving the Blaugranas the lead.

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15' GOOOOOOAL FROM ANTHONY ELANGA, TIES THE GAME FOR NEWCASTLE

Barcelona's defense remains their biggest problem. After a quick recovery by Lewis Hall, he played a one-two with Harvey Barnes to get past Eric Garcia on the wing. With space to work with, the Englishman found Anthony Elanga making a run behind the defense, who broke through the defensive line, beating Joan Garcia to tie the game.

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5' - GOOOOOOOOAL FROM RAPHINHA TO LEAD BARCELONA

Although they were being dominated by Newcastle, an impressive piece of control by Lamine Yamal left Malick Thiaw on the ground, allowing him to break free and play a through ball to Raphinha. The Brazilian controlled the ball and passed it to Fermin Lopez, who returned the pass, leaving him unmarked, and he finished coolly past Aaron Ramsdale.

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4'- Newcastle stole the show against Barcelona

In the early minutes of the first half, Barcelona have decided to take control of the game, dictating the tempo, but Newcastle United’s press after losing possession is not allowing them to play. As a result, the English side has managed to attack on the counter, already creating several chances that Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have not been able to finish.

0'- The match has kicked off!

Barcelona vs. Newcastle United Round of 16 Champions League clash is underway!

Video: Newcastle United's Dan Burn praises Barcelona's Spotify Cam Nou

After several years of certain issues at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona decided to begin a major renovation of their stadium, aiming to modernize it and increase revenue. With this, they will expand the capacity to 105,000 seats. While the venue is still under construction, the Blaugranas managed to open it for 62,000 spectators, earning praise from Newcastle United defender Dan Burn.

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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick opened on the main problem on facing Newcastle

While many expected an easy win for Barcelona in the first leg, they were met with a tough Newcastle United. Not only did they cut off most of their plays, but they also closed spaces in defense, leaving the Blaugranas with few chances. Given this, coach Hansi Flick revealed what he expects from the English side.

Newcastle are a physical team, very aggressive. They also defend very well in the final third of the pitch, but in transition they are also quick and possess player with great speed... We’ve talked about it, we have to play with confidence — that’s important for tomorrow. We have focused on what we must do better from last week. We’ll have to play our perfect match,” Flick said, via press conference.

Eric Garcia, a main solution for Barcelona defensive struggles

After suffering an aggregate defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona lost their starting full-backs, Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde. While the team has managed to avoid defeats in their absence, they struggled significantly in the first leg, particularly at right-back, as João Cancelo continues to shine on the left side.

In response to this growing issue, coach Hansi Flick has decided to rely on Eric García, seeking a better balance between attack and defense, as Ronald Araújo struggled considerably against Harvey Barnes. In addition, the Spaniard could contribute significantly to build-up play, which could be a key factor against Newcastle, as they need to create space against their tight defensive structure.

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Barcelona and Newcastle hold scoring struggles

While Barcelona and Newcastle have different approaches to securing victory today, they share a common challenge: Their forwards are not in peak form. The Blaugranas have struggled to restore Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres to their top level, which has worried fans. However, Barcelona can rely on goalscorers like Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal, who are expected to lead the attack and make a difference.

Similarly, Newcastle United have not imposed strong scoring power either, as William Osula, Nick Woltemade, Sean Neave, and Anthony Gordon have failed to deliver consistently in front of goal. With few players in the squad capable of scoring, they struggle to convert the numerous chances they create, wasting valuable opportunities.

Spotify Camp Nou welcome back fans in a Champions League game after seven years

Following a tightly contested first leg at St. James’ Park stadium, Barcelona face Newcastle United at the Spotify Camp Nou. While the renovation works are not yet fully completed, they have managed to enable a capacity of 62,000 seats to welcome fans, allocating only 3,000 tickets for the English side.

Along with the importance of the match to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals, the Blaugranas will once again have fans for a knockout-stage game in the competition for the first time since 2019, following the defeat against Liverpool. At that time, Marc Bernal and Lamine Yamal were only 11 years old, while Pau Cubarsí was 12; now, all three are starters for the return to the stadium.

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Newcastle also announce official lineup to face Barcelona

Following the tie in the first leg, Newcastle United hold a great chance to secure their Champions League quarterfinals spot, beating Barcelona. To accomplish that, coach Eddie Howe decided to introduce Anthony Gordon as striker, coupled with Harvey Barnes to capitalize on their scoring chances.

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FC Barcelona announce the official lineup to face Newcastle United

Holding several absentees such as Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, Frenkie De Jong and Andreas Christensen, Barcelona are set to clash with Newcastle United. Coach Hansi Flick introduced Joao Cancelo as right-back, and decided to bet again with Robert Lewandowski as striker. 

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Barcelona vs. Newcastle United game is set to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT

You can watch the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16 clash live on Paramount +

Barcelona face Newcastle United, looking for a decisive victory in the Champions League

Welcome to our live blog of the match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United in the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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