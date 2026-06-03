Didier Deschamps addresses Kylian Mbappe and William Saliba status ahead of France’s first pre-World Cup friendly

Didier Deschamps has already turned his full attention to the 2026 World Cup, with France entering the tournament as one of the favorites after reaching the last two finals. With the opening pre-tournament friendly just around the corner, the head coach weighed in on the fitness and mindset of both Kylian Mbappe and William Saliba.

Both players closed out the 2025-26 club season on a difficult note. Mbappe endured a trophyless year at Real Madrid and faced sustained criticism from the club’s own supporters, while Saliba, despite being a cornerstone of Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph, was left to process the disappointment of the Champions League final defeat and a late injury setback that has been a source of concern for Les Bleus.

Asked about Mbappe at Wednesday’s press conference, Deschamps was emphatic in his support of the captain: “Listen: Kylian is in great shape. Physically and psychologically. I talk with him, and he has also had the chance to speak with the players because he is the captain. I will tell you again: there are the clubs, okay, but the national team is different. Kylian has an experience that the others don’t. This is his third World Cup, and a World Cup is difficult. He is doing very well.“

On Saliba and the back injury that has kept him sidelined, the coach was more measured. “William is doing well. If we had needed to play on Thursday, he would have played. But he will not play. I will be required to manage the playing time, to distribute it, even if that goes against our collective chemistry. All 26 players are in good condition. This preparation match is a stepping stone, with another one coming up in four days against Northern Ireland.“

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France‘s first pre-tournament friendly is set for Thursday, June 5, against Ivory Coast at the Stade de La Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau in Nantes. Deschamps has spoken highly of the Ivorian side, describing them as one of the best national teams both in Africa and globally, a challenge he expects will put Les Bleus through their paces.

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When it comes to the lineup, France are expected to field a strong side with Mbappe set to start, while players who featured in the Champions League final are likely to be managed carefully with limited minutes. With Saliba ruled out of Thursday’s match, Deschamps is expected to pair Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate at center back, with Jules Kounde on the right and Theo Hernandez on the left.

Deschamps already thinking about his World Cup starting XI

With the 2026 edition marking Deschamps’ final World Cup as France’s head coach after taking charge in 2012, the opportunity to close his tenure with a third title would be the ultimate send-off for a squad reaching its peak. Drawn into Group I alongside Senegal, Norway and Iraq, widely regarded as the tournament’s most difficult group, Les Bleus are guaranteed a stern test from the very first game.

With fewer than two weeks until the tournament opener against Senegal on June 16, Deschamps acknowledged that he already has a starting XI in mind, even if he is not ready to reveal it. “Of course I have it in my head. Yes. But you never know. There will be two matches between now and then, and things can happen too. They all want to be starters. We will be vigilant about the frustration that this can create. Also, due to the specific conditions in the United States and the gap between each match, we will gather other insights. You, too, might have a little idea,” he said.

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