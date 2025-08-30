Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© George Wood/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Burnley on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Burnley
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 10am ET / 7am PT • Saturday, August 30, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend eager to shake off a frustrating run that saw them let a late advantage slip in a draw against Fulham and then crash out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two’s Grimsby Town.

Burnley, on the other hand, arrive at Old Trafford on the back of a confidence-boosting win over Sunderland in Matchday 2. With United desperate to steady the ship and Burnley eyeing another big result, this clash promises plenty of intrigue.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Manchester United vs Burnley and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
