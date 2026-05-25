Julian Alvarez reportedly rejects $11M contract offer from Atletico Madrid while prioritizing Barcelona move

Julian Alvarez has emerged as one of the most coveted targets for the upcoming summer transfer window, actively seeking a way out of Atletico Madrid. While heavily prioritizing a blockbuster move to FC Barcelona, the Argentine striker has reportedly rejected a lucrative contract extension that would have seen him pocket an $11 million net salary.

Currently under contract through June 2030, Alvarez has developed into one of the marquee centerpieces at Atletico Madrid over his two seasons with the Colchoneros. With veteran talisman Antoine Griezmann set to depart, the Argentine was widely expected to be the face of the frontline for years to come, prompting the board to spend months trying to lock him down to an improved, long-term deal.

According to a report from Marca, Alvarez has no intention of signing the contract renewal tabled by Atletico Madrid. The proposed extension featured a net salary of 10 million euros (around $11M), a figure that would have comfortably established him as the highest-paid player in the squad, but Alvarez would reportedly prefer to anchor a more ambitious sporting project.

When it comes to his preferred landing spot, transfer expert Matteo Moretto reported that Alvarez has not only informed Atletico of his desire to leave, but has explicitly named FC Barcelona as his top choice. Although Paris Saint-Germain and several Premier League heavyweights remain in the hunt for the star striker, joining the Blaugrana while maintaining his lifestyle in Spain has reportedly become his ideal scenario.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Duje Caleta-Car of Real Sociedad.

Following Atletico’s regular-season finale against Villarreal, head coach Diego Simeone was pressed on Alvarez’s future and whether he would remain in Madrid, offering a spiky response that raised more questions than answers: “That is not a question for me, it’s a question for Julian. He is certainly old enough to know what he is going to do, and I imagine he will surely have his decision made.“

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Across his highly decorated career with River Plate, Manchester City, and the Argentina national team, the 26-year-old Alvarez has blossomed into an elite forward, capturing 17 major trophies. Since joining Atletico Madrid in 2024, he has racked up 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 appearances, but a lack of recent hardware at the Metropolitano has reportedly fueled his desire for a change of scenery.

Barcelona’s steep financial hurdles to clear for Alvarez

With Robert Lewandowski announcing his upcoming departure, Barcelona will soon clear a massive wage burden off their books, freeing up crucial financial capital to pursue a flagship replacement. While Alvarez sits firmly ahead of Chelsea’s Joao Pedro as the preferred successor to the Polish icon, the economic obstacles required to pull off the deal remain staggering.

Marca reports that Alvarez’s contract includes a prohibitive 500 million euro release clause, and Atletico Madrid is expected to demand at least 150 million euros to open the negotiation doors. While local outlets like El Chiringuito have revealed that Barcelona and Atletico are already in preliminary talks regarding a transfer, meeting those hefty capital city demands will test the limits of a Barcelona hierarchy still navigating strict financial constraints.

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