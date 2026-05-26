Lionel Messi is not mentally nearing retirement, insists Inter Miami teammate Sergio Reguilon

Lionel Messi is on the verge of competing in his final World Cup, a tournament where he will celebrate his 39th birthday while wearing the Argentina jersey. Despite that reality, his Inter Miami teammate Sergio Reguilon insisted that Messi is nowhere near hanging up his boots,at least not from a mental standpoint.

After dominating the global soccer landscape for nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, and Lionel Messi, 38, are undeniably approaching the final chapters of their legendary careers. Yet, the narrative of being in their twilight years clearly hasn’t penetrated their mindsets, a fact validated not just by their staggering on-field production, but by the teammates they continue to inspire daily.

During a recent interview with Spanish YouTuber TheGrefg (19.8 million subscribers), the influencer casually suggested that sharing a locker room with Messi meant playing alongside someone at the absolute end of his career. Reguilon was quick to push back, offering an assertive correction: “That’s what you say. That’s just what people believe in their heads.“

When pressed on the fact that Ronaldo and Messi are undeniably playing out their final years in professional soccer, the Spanish defender stood his ground. “Well, not in their heads, mate. Not in their heads. The thing is, all of you think it, but not in their heads. I mean, those guys still see themselves playing well. I mean, they make a difference. Leo makes a difference. Leo is decisive in every single match; in everything, he is decisive.“

A product of Real Madrid’s famed La Fabrica academy, Reguilon only briefly crossed paths with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain before the Portuguese icon departed for Juventus. Now in his debut season with Inter Miami, the 29-year-old left back finds himself completely awestruck by Messi, who continues to prove both in match play and behind closed doors at training that his competitive drive remains as fierce as ever.

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Reguilon blown away by Messi’s impact in Miami

Following Jordi Alba’s surprising decision to hang up his boots last season, Inter Miami signed Reguilon with the specific intention of filling that massive vacancy on the left flank. While his tenure in Florida got off to a rocky start due to injuries that sidelined him for nine matches, he has since cemented his place in a surging Miami side fueled primarily by Messi’s brilliance.

Reflecting on his transition to MLS with TheGrefg, Reguilon spoke candidly about how reality shattered his expectations: “Messi is the footballer who surprised me the most. Not just me, but everyone. Defending him is impossible; you can’t take the ball off him even in three days. In training it’s the same: when he wants to, he does whatever he wants. He does things in training and you say to yourself, ‘how did he do that?’. Whenever I see him, even if I have a teammate right next to me, I tell him: ‘here, take it, paint a picture, make things happen.‘”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammate Sergio Reguilon.

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Reguilon even revealed that prior to landing in Miami, he reached out to Alba, who passed down some invaluable tactical advice on how to share the pitch with the Argentine star. “He told me: ‘you just run and always look at Leo. He’s going to put it right where you’re running, and when you have it, just look at him. With that, you’re set.’ A very valid piece of advice,” Reguilon added with a laugh.