Major League Soccer is home to some of the biggest fanbases in U.S. sports, and supporters have helped turn the league into one of the fastest-growing competitions in the country. From Atlanta United filling an NFL stadium to the Timbers Army turning Providence Park into a wall of sound, MLS clubs have built communities that extend far beyond the pitch. But which sides truly have the biggest MLS fanbases, and which can be considered the most popular MLS clubs today?

This ranking looks at the MLS teams with the most fans using three factors: average home attendance from the 2024 season, updated attendance figures through August 2025, and social media reach on Instagram and X. Together with descriptions of supporter culture and stadium traditions, these numbers reveal where passion runs deepest.

Expansion side San Diego FC is included with its debut-season figures, and all information is accurate as of August 2025, ensuring this feature is evergreen and reliable for fans across the league.

Atlanta United

Atlanta United fans cheering during extra time during the second half against Inter Miami CF in 2023. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta United are the undisputed leaders when it comes to MLS attendance. The Five Stripes averaged 46,831 fans per game in 2024 and are still drawing an extraordinary 44,227 in 2025. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has become one of the loudest venues in American sports, where Terminus Legion and Footie Mob lead massive choreographies and chants.

Beyond just numbers, Atlanta revolutionized how soccer is consumed in the United States. Their inaugural season shattered attendance records, and since then, the club has consistently been compared to top European sides in terms of atmosphere.

The fanbase’s influence even extends beyond the stadium, with local businesses, murals, and a growing youth soccer culture feeding into the club’s identity. Their presence extends online with more than 1.5 million combined followers on Instagram and X, showing why Atlanta United belong at the very top of any list of the biggest MLS fanbases.

Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC fans cheer during the second half against the D.C. United in 2025. (Source: David Jensen/Getty Images)

Few teams have made an entrance into MLS like Charlotte FC. The club posted an average of 35,141 fans in 2024, followed by 30,812 in 2025, proving Bank of America Stadium can be a true soccer fortress. Supporter groups like the Mint City Collective have helped create an immediate culture, blending Southern pride with global soccer passion.

Charlotte’s expansion season set a then-record for single-game attendance in MLS, instantly putting them on the map. Their matchday experience is often described as a mix of NFL-sized energy with soccer-specific traditions, a rare balance that highlights the city’s hunger for the sport.

Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders fans hold up their scarves before the game against the Los Angeles FC in 2025. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Sounders are a cornerstone of American soccer culture. With 30,754 in 2024 and 30,537 in 2025, their attendance has been among the best in the league for years. The “March to the Match” and the Emerald City Supporters make Lumen Field an iconic venue.

Seattle’s fanbase has been a blueprint for other clubs, as they were among the first to bring European-style support culture to the MLS stage. Their fans were also key in creating one of the most intense rivalries in North America against the Portland Timbers.

Online, Seattle has roughly 960 million followers, reinforcing their place as one of the most popular MLS clubs with both tradition and modern reach. Their influence stretches even further through consistent involvement in community projects, cementing the Sounders as more than just a club — they’re part of Seattle’s civic identity.

New England Revolution

Fans of the New England Revolution watch with the Seattle Sounders FC at Gillette Stadium on June 30, 2012. (Source: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

New England averaged 29,203 in 2024, though the figure has slipped to 301.3K in 2025. Despite that dip, the Midnight Riders and the Rebellion continue to create energy at Gillette Stadium.

While they share a venue with the New England Patriots, Revolution fans have carved out their own traditions, often facing tough conditions with pride and resilience, from freezing winters to late playoff nights.

Their social media presence is more modest compared to larger clubs, but decades of loyalty make the Revolution one of the most enduring MLS fanbases in the Northeast. Many of these supporters have stuck with the team through lean years, and that longevity is part of what makes their passion so authentic.

Nashville SC

Nashville SC fans cheer before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020. (Source: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville SC averaged 28,587 in 2024 and 265.7K in 2025, making Geodis Park one of the league’s most consistently full venues. Known for blending the city’s music culture with soccer, their supporter groups provide one of MLS’s most distinctive atmospheres.

Chants often feature live instruments, a nod to Nashville’s identity as “Music City,” making their home games unlike any other in the league. Beyond the stands, Nashville has positioned itself as a cultural hub in MLS, drawing in both longtime soccer fans and newcomers.

With a growing online presence, Nashville has secured its place among the MLS teams with the most fans in just a few short years, proving that authenticity and local flavor can accelerate a club’s rise in popularity.

LA Galaxy

Supporters of LA Galaxy wave flags against the Los Angeles Football Club in 2025. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The LA Galaxy remain one of MLS’s most recognizable brands. Their average attendance was 26,135 in 2024 and 20,453 this season. Despite fluctuations, their reputation as a star-driven club keeps them among the most popular MLS clubs.

The Galaxy were the first MLS team to truly globalize the league, bringing in icons like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Steven Gerrard. That tradition of big names continues to fuel fan passion and media attention, making them a household name even outside of soccer circles.

The Angel City Brigade, Galaxians, and LA Riot Squad maintain passionate support, while the club’s digital footprint surpasses 2 million followers, one of the largest in the league. Their influence goes beyond attendance figures — for many, LA Galaxy is synonymous with the rise of MLS itself.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps fans hold banners during the MLS match against Inter Miami CF in 2024. (Source: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

The Whitecaps averaged 26,121 in 2024 and 614.5K in 2025, showing consistent turnout at BC Place. The Southsiders, one of MLS’s oldest supporter groups, provide a strong voice in Canadian soccer culture.

Vancouver’s fan culture reflects the city’s diversity, with chants and traditions influenced by global soccer hotspots. Their rivalry with Seattle and Portland gives the Cascadia Cup extra meaning, often drawing some of the most vibrant atmospheres in MLS.

Their social following is smaller than some American teams, but their identity ensures Vancouver remains part of the biggest MLS fanbases conversation. The Whitecaps’ fans are also known for community activism, further rooting the club into the cultural fabric of the Pacific Northwest.

Toronto FC

Fans look on prior to the first half of an MLS game between Toronto FC and Orlando City SC in 2021. (Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto FC drew 25,681 in 2024 and 20,278 in 2025. Despite inconsistent results, BMO Field remains one of the most electric stadiums in MLS, with the Red Patch Boys leading the charge.

Toronto’s fanbase reached legendary status during their 2017 treble-winning season, when support for the club hit unprecedented highs in Canada. That energy has carried on, even in difficult stretches, proving the loyalty of their base.

Online, Toronto enjoys more than 777.5K followers, making them one of the most popular MLS clubs not just in Canada but across the league. The fan culture is a reflection of Toronto itself — diverse, multicultural, and fiercely proud.

FC Cincinnati

Fans of FC Cincinnati before the game against the New York Red Bulls during the MLS match in 2025. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati averaged 25,237 in 2024 and 338.7K this season. The Bailey has quickly become one of the loudest and most colorful sections in MLS, giving TQL Stadium a true home-field advantage.

What sets Cincinnati apart is how the city embraced the club as part of its identity, painting entire neighborhoods in orange and blue on matchdays. From parades through downtown to grassroots youth programs, the team has become a rallying point for the community. Their digital following continues to climb, confirming Cincinnati as one of the MLS teams with the most fans and proving that expansion teams can thrive.

New York City FC

Fans of the New York City FC cheer on their team against the Chicago Fire in 2016. (Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NYCFC averaged 23,286 in 2024 and 21,441 in 2025. Despite challenges with venues, the Third Rail has kept energy high in the Bronx. For a club that shares the spotlight with the Yankees, Knicks, and Giants, NYCFC has carved out its own voice by leaning into the city’s diversity.

Their fanbase reflects dozens of cultures, with songs in Spanish, English, and Portuguese filling Yankee Stadium. With more than 1.1 million followers across platforms, NYCFC remain one of the most popular MLS clubs, carving a strong identity in a competitive sports market.

Orlando City SC

Fans celebrate a goal during an MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and the Orlando City SC in 2015. (Source: Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Orlando City averaged 22,804 in 2024 and 20,361 in 2025. Their home support, led by The Wall, has created one of MLS’s most vibrant atmospheres. But Orlando’s impact goes beyond the stadium. In a city where theme parks dominate, the Lions have built a reputation as the local team people can truly call their own.

Game days often feel like a festival, with purple jerseys visible from downtown to the surrounding suburbs. Their digital following is closing in on 924K, reflecting their place among the biggest MLS fanbases in the league.

St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis City fans cheer during the match against Sporting Kansas City in 2024. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

St. Louis CITY SC averaged 22,455 in 2024 and 299.2K in 2025, selling out nearly every match since their debut. The St. Louligans have become one of the league’s most recognizable supporter groups.

St. Louis doesn’t just cheer for its team — it lives and breathes soccer history. From grassroots leagues to generations of U.S. internationals born here, the city has always claimed to be America’s “first soccer town.” CITY SC’s immediate sellouts show that this tradition hasn’t faded; instead, it has exploded onto the MLS stage.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC)

Los Angeles FC and UANL Tigres waved by fans during the first half in 2023. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

LAFC averaged 22,121 in 2024 and 21,645 this year. The 3252 provide one of the most intense atmospheres in MLS, making Banc of California Stadium a destination. What makes LAFC unique is how its fan culture mirrors the heartbeat of Los Angeles: vibrant, multicultural, and unapologetically bold.

From murals in Echo Park to collaborations with local musicians, the club has embedded itself in the city’s creative scene. With more than 1.5 million followers, LAFC’s presence on and off the field makes them one of the most popular MLS clubs.

Portland Timbers

Fans cheer during the Portland Timbers game against the Philadelphia Union on May 6, 2011. (Source: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Timbers drew 21,949 in 2024 and 546.7K this season. The Timbers Army is famous worldwide for their chants, tifos, and loyalty, making Providence Park one of MLS’s most iconic venues.

The club’s connection with its fans is deeply personal. Families have passed down season tickets for generations, and Providence Park feels like a neighborhood gathering more than a sports arena.

From the smell of chainsaws to the sight of giant tifos, matchday in Portland is closer to a ritual than a sporting event. Their online following may be smaller, but culturally they remain one of the biggest MLS fanbases.

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire fans cheer during the first half against New York City FC in 2022. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago averaged 21,328 in 2024 but surged to 397K in 2025, one of the strongest jumps in the league. Section 8 Chicago drives support at Soldier Field. The city’s immigrant roots have shaped the Fire’s fan culture, with songs and flags representing dozens of nationalities.

After years of dwindling numbers, 2025 has brought a renaissance: crowds returning, atmosphere restored, and a new generation discovering the club. Their growing online presence followers adds to their momentum, making them one of the MLS teams with the most fans this year.

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting KC fans wait in the stands before of the start of the game against Real Salt Lake in the 2013 MLS Cup. (Source: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Sporting KC averaged 21,193 in 2024 and 16,791 in 2025, but The Cauldron continues to deliver one of the most reliable atmospheres in the league. Unlike other MLS markets, Kansas City’s fanbase has built its reputation on consistency.

No matter the weather or the team’s form, The Cauldron fills the stadium with chants that rarely stop from kickoff to the final whistle. Their smaller online following (605.6K followers) is offset by decades of loyal fans, keeping them among the most respected MLS fanbases and cementing KC’s reputation as a hidden powerhouse in American soccer culture.

Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF fans cheer prior to a game against the Orlando City SC in 2024. (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Inter Miami averaged 20,979 in 2024 and 20,733 in 2025. Messi’s presence transformed the club into a global brand almost overnight. What makes Miami extraordinary is that its fanbase doesn’t stop at the stadium — it stretches across continents.

Tourists regularly plan trips to Chase Stadium just to watch Messi live, while celebrities fill the stands, giving games a red-carpet atmosphere. With more than 19 million followers, they have by far the biggest online reach of any MLS club, making them one of the most popular MLS clubs worldwide.

Austin FC

Austin FC fans display a tifo before an MLS match between Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City in 2025. (Source: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Austin’s figures were 20,738 in both 2024 and 2025, reflecting consistency. Los Verdes turn Q2 Stadium into a wall of green, establishing Austin as a vibrant soccer city. Beyond the numbers, Austin’s fans have given MLS one of its most visually striking environments.

From smoke-filled entrances to live music weaving through matchdays, the city’s culture blends seamlessly into the club’s identity. Their growing online presence (321.6K followers) secures their place among the biggest MLS fanbases, proving that Austin has quickly matured into a true soccer capital.

Columbus Crew

A Columbus Crew supporter reacts during the 2023 MLS Cup between the Columbus Crew and the Los Angeles FC. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Crew averaged 20,540 in 2024 and climbed to 23,464 in 2025 following recent titles. The Nordecke remains one of MLS’s most passionate sections. Columbus is also a story of survival: fans once fought to keep their club alive, launching the “Save The Crew” movement that reshaped MLS ownership politics.

That bond between city and team makes every home game at Lower.com Field deeply symbolic. Their increasing digital reach (471.3K followers) reflects their place among the MLS teams with the most fans, but it’s their resilience that truly defines them.

Real Salt Lake

Fans of Real Salt Lake cheer during a game against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer game in 2013. (Source: George Frey/Getty Images)

RSL averaged 20,265 in 2024 and 19,659 in 2025. Their fans are known for loyalty in a smaller market, with Section 26 driving atmosphere at America First Field. Salt Lake’s fanbase is unique in how it mirrors the region’s tight-knit community.

Families fill the stands generation after generation, and the atmosphere often feels like a neighborhood gathering on a massive scale. Though modest online (320.4K followers), they remain one of the most loyal MLS fanbases, proof that size isn’t the only measure of passion.

New York Red Bulls

Fans celebrate after the game between Orlando City and the New York Red Bulls in 2024. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Red Bulls averaged 20,146 in 2024 and 18,818 in 2025. The Empire Supporters Club continues to be one of the longest-running groups in the league. As one of MLS’s founding clubs, the Red Bulls carry the weight of history. Their academy has produced U.S. national team stars, which keeps local fans deeply connected to the project.

With around 518K followers, their digital base is smaller than rivals, but historically they remain one of the most popular MLS clubs, tied to the roots of American soccer.

CF Montréal

Fans cheer on CF Montreal for their victory against FC Cincinnati during the MLS game in 2021. (Source: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Montreal averaged 19,619 in 2024 and 16,358 this year. The 1642MTL supporters add a European flavor at Stade Saputo. What sets Montréal apart is its bilingual and multicultural identity.

Chants seamlessly switch between French and English, while tifos often carry cultural and political undertones. Their bilingual identity makes them one of the MLS teams with the most fans in Canada, adding a distinctive voice to the league’s landscape. They have 636.1K followers online.

Minnesota United

Minnesota United fans (Source: Minnesota United FC)

Minnesota averaged 19,597 in 2024 and 19,051 in 2025. Allianz Field is home to the Dark Clouds, famous for their Wonderwall chant. When Oasis’s “Wonderwall” echoes after every win, the stadium becomes one of the most memorable venues in MLS.

Snowy matchdays and die-hard tailgates have also shaped a fan culture that thrives in extreme weather. Their consistent turnout confirms them as one of the biggest MLS fanbases in the Midwest, where soccer continues to expand rapidly. They have 335.5K on social media.

FC Dallas

Fans cheer on FC Dallas as they face off against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2012. (Source: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dallas averaged 19,096 in 2024 but dropped to 11,004 in 2025, impacted by stadium changes. The Inferno continues to keep Toyota Stadium loud. While attendance has dipped, FC Dallas leans on something few clubs can match: a world-class academy system.

Fans take pride in seeing homegrown stars succeed in MLS and abroad, making youth development a cornerstone of their identity. Their academy success helps sustain them as one of the most respected MLS fanbases, even with lower crowds. In 2025, they have 682.8K followers.

Philadelphia Union

Fans of the Philadelphia Union line up to enter PPL Park before a match in 2010. (Source: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Philly averaged 18,845 in 2024 and 18,166 in 2025. The Sons of Ben remain one of the most influential supporter groups in MLS. The Union’s story is inseparable from their fans: the Sons of Ben existed before the club did, campaigning until MLS awarded the city a franchise.

That history gives their support an activist edge — they’re not just fans, they’re founders. Their consistent presence places them among the most popular MLS clubs on the East Coast, backed by Philadelphia’s trademark grit. They have 764.3K followers as of 2025.

D.C. United

D.C. United fans cheer during their match against the FC Dallas in 2012. (Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

D.C. United averaged 18,137 in 2024 and 16,354 in 2025. The Screaming Eagles are a reminder of MLS’s earliest supporter culture. As one of the league’s original dynasties, with titles in the late ’90s and early 2000s, D.C. has a heritage few others can rival.

For longtime supporters, Audi Field isn’t just a stadium — it’s a link to the club’s golden era. Despite smaller figures (401.2K followers on social media), D.C.’s heritage secures them a place among the biggest MLS fanbases, rooted in tradition and history.

San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes fans cheer during the MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake in 2025. (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Jose averaged 17,501 in 2024 and 18,340 in 2025, showing a modest rise. The Ultras remain a key element of PayPal Park’s atmosphere. Earthquakes fans live for rivalry matches, especially the California Clasico against LA Galaxy, which often draws massive crowds at Stanford Stadium.

Though their online following (463.3K as of mid-2025) is modest, their history ensures they remain one of the MLS teams with the most fans in California, sustained by passion that dates back to the league’s founding.

Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo fans watch the play against Sporting Kansas City in the second half in 2013. (Source: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Houston drew 17,322 in 2024 and 17,373 in 2025. El Batallón keeps Shell Energy Stadium vibrant with drums and chants. Houston’s fanbase reflects the city’s diversity, with strong Latino influence shaping the energy in the stands.

Their golden years in the mid-2000s, with back-to-back MLS Cups, created a legacy that still fuels support today. Their passionate base ensures the Dynamo stay among the most loyal MLS fanbases, specially online (642.3K followers).

Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids fans before the MLS Western Conference Finals game in 2016. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

Colorado averaged 15,336 in 2024 and 15,779 in 2025. Centennial 38 provides steady support, keeping the culture alive in Denver. While not the biggest in numbers, Rapids fans are deeply tied to Colorado’s sports fabric, often sharing allegiance with the Broncos, Nuggets, or Avalanche.

This crossover loyalty makes their support remarkably steady, regardless of results. Though smaller in size, their loyalty ensures they remain one of the most dedicated MLS fanbases, with 259.2K followers on social media.

San Diego FC

Fans of San Diego cheer for their team during the MLS match in 2025. (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

San Diego debuted in 2025 with an average of 28,027 fans, immediately ranking near the top of MLS. Snapdragon Stadium has already become a hub for soccer energy. For a city long considered a sleeping giant in soccer, the arrival of MLS has been transformative.

San Diego’s diverse community — with influences from Mexico and the Pacific Rim — gives the club a global feel from the start. Even in their first year, their attendance places them among the biggest MLS fanbases, setting a strong foundation for the future. In 2025, they have 247.2K followers on IG and X.

Club 2024 Avg Attendance 2025 Avg (to-date) Atlanta United 46,831 44,227 Charlotte FC 35,141 30,812 Seattle Sounders 30,754 30,537 New England Revolution 29,203 22,889 Nashville SC 28,587 25,619 LA Galaxy 26,135 20,453 Vancouver Whitecaps 26,121 19,969 Toronto FC 25,681 20,278 FC Cincinnati 25,237 24,653 New York City FC 23,286 21,441 Orlando City SC 22,804 20,361 St. Louis CITY SC 22,455 21,939 Los Angeles FC 22,121 21,645 Portland Timbers 21,949 22,073 Chicago Fire 21,328 25,116 Sporting Kansas City 21,193 16,791 Inter Miami CF 20,979 20,733 Austin FC 20,738 20,738 Columbus Crew 20,540 23,464 Real Salt Lake 20,265 19,659 New York Red Bulls 20,146 18,818 CF Montréal 19,619 16,358 Minnesota United 19,597 19,051 FC Dallas 19,096 11,004 Philadelphia Union 18,845 18,166 D.C. United 18,137 16,354 San Jose Earthquakes 17,501 18,340 Houston Dynamo 17,322 17,373 Colorado Rapids 15,336 15,779 San Diego FC N/A 28,027

