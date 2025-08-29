Joao Felix scores first hat-trick for Al Nassr in just three games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Joao Felix made a sensational debut in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season by scoring a hat-trick in just his third game with Al Nassr, instantly raising excitement for what’s to come. With such an immediate impact, comparisons quickly emerged on how long it took Cristiano Ronaldo to make the same mark at the club.

After struggling to find consistent minutes in Europe, Al Nassr secured Joao Felix from Chelsea for a reported €30 million, with an additional €20 million in potential add-ons. Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in persuading the 25-year-old to join the Saudi side, personally convincing him to be part of the ambitious project.

Felix embraced the challenge, eager for regular playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Portugal. The attacking midfielder quickly integrated into Jorge Jesus’ squad, and within three appearances, he already celebrated his first hat-trick for Al Nassr.

How long did it take Ronaldo to score his first Al Nassr hat-trick?

Joao Felix featured in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal, where he scored a goal, and in the final, before making history in the Saudi Pro League. On Matchday 1 against Al Taawoun, he scored in the 7th minute with a left-foot strike, followed by a thunderous goal in the 67th minute, and capped the night with a third in the 87th minute, completing a remarkable hat-trick in just his third game for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al-Ittifaq Club at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo, by contrast, also made an immediate impact at Al Nassr, but it took him slightly longer to reach the same milestone. His first game for the Saudi side came in the Pro League on January 22, 2023, against Al Ettifaq in a 1-0 win, where he didn’t score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 940th career goal from the penalty spot for Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun in SPL

Ronaldo’s next opportunity came in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal on January 26, 2023, a 3-1 loss to Al Ittihad, where he again failed to score. His first goal arrived in his third appearance, during a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh in the SPL.

Everything changed in his fourth game: on February 9, 2023, Al Nassr defeated Al Wehda 4-0, with Ronaldo scoring all four goals. Not only did he achieve the hat-trick milestone, but he went further, securing a “poker” of goals to claim all three points.

Since arriving in December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six hat-tricks for Al Nassr, all in the Saudi Pro League. Joao Felix, with his rapid start, has the potential to become just as influential as Ronaldo if he maintains this remarkable form.

Advertisement