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Josef Martinez’s hopes of Atlanta United return remain alive under coach Tata Martino despite striker congestion

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Josef Martínez #17 of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs & Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJosef Martínez #17 of Inter Miami

Josef Martinez was a central figure in one of the most celebrated chapters in Atlanta United‘s history, but in 2026, both the player and the club find themselves in very different circumstances. Despite an already crowded striker situation, head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has left the door open for a potential reunion.

The reality at Atlanta United this season has been a difficult one. Currently sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference with just 11 points from 14 games, the team’s performance under Martino’s second stint in charge has been underwhelming, and significant activity in the summer transfer window is widely expected.

Following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew, Martino was asked by Bolavip about the prospect of Martinez returning to the club: “We haven’t sat down with the front office yet to know in which situation we find ourselves in. It’s a position where we already have Emmanuel Latte Lath as DP, we have other strikers in Cayman (Togashi) and Sergio Santos, and I also use Aleksei Miranchuk as striker.

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While acknowledging the depth already in place at the position, Martino stopped short of ruling out a return for the Venezuelan striker, citing both their history together and Martínez’s continued activity at the professional level. “I won’t rule it out because Josef is a natural-born goalscorer. He’s a player I know well and he’s active in an important league like the Mexican league,” Martino added.

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Having departed San Jose Earthquakes on a free transfer last season, Martinez joined Club Tijuana in January, where he managed just 13 minutes across the final seven games of the Liga MX Clausura. According to The Athletic‘s Felipe Cárdenas, Martinez and Tijuana have since parted ways by mutual agreement, making him a free agent once again and a realistic option for clubs looking for proven MLS firepower, with a return to Atlanta not out of the question.

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Atlanta United and an underperforming attack

As The Athletic recently reported, Atlanta United rank third among MLS clubs in total spending for 2026 at $27.9 million, trailing only Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at $54.6 million and Son Heung-min’s LAFC at $32.7 million. That investment, however, has not translated into results on the pitch, particularly in the attacking third.

Atlanta currently sit as the lowest-scoring team in MLS with 14 goals, tied with Sporting Kansas City. Russian midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk leads the team with five goals, while three other players are level on two apiece.

Of the forwards Martino specifically mentioned, Designated Player Emmanuel Latte Lath is among those stuck on two MLS goals. Brazilian striker Sergio Santos, in three appearances, and Japanese forward Cayman Togashi, in six, have yet to score in the league, with Togashi’s only goal coming in the U.S. Open Cup.

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Now 33 years old, Martínez is far from the form he showed during his peak years at Atlanta United, having managed just one goal in nine appearances with Tijuana. That said, with his place in the top ten of MLS’s all-time goalscoring list and a familiar face back in the dugout, the prospect of one final chapter in Atlanta remains a genuine possibility.

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