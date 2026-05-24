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Casemiro’s Manchester United replacement found as Ederson reportedly agrees a five-year contract with the Red Devils

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Casemiro of Manchester United and Éderson of Atalanta BC.
© Alex Livesey/Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Manchester United and Éderson of Atalanta BC.

Amid Manchester United’s surprising comeback in the Premier League, Casemiro emerged as a key figure, bringing balance to the team under both Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick. Despite his strong performances, the Brazilian midfielder decided to leave the club as a free agent. Following this, the Red Devils have decided to pursue the signing of Ederson, reportedly reaching an agreement on a five-year contract.

According to Ben Jacobs, a well-known journalist within the Premier League, via X, the Red Devils have identified Ederson of Atalanta as a marquee reinforcement for midfield. Despite being under contract until 2027, the Brazilian star appears determined to leave the club in the summer of 2026. In light of this, Michael Carrick’s team and the 26-year-old star have reportedly reached an agreement on a five-year contract.

Despite the reported agreement between Ederson and Manchester United, the club still must negotiate with Atalanta over a transfer in the summer of 2026. According to Sportitalia and Gianluca Di Marzio, the Brazilian would leave the Serie A side in a deal worth around €50 million, a relatively affordable operation for the Premier League club. Although the 26-year-old star is not among the most widely recognized names, he is regarded as one of Serie A’s best midfielders.

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Like Casemiro, Ederson is a highly complete defensive midfielder. Not only is he very consistent defensively, but he also makes an impact going forward, possessing excellent vision, something that is key for Carrick. In addition, he has already been linked with clubs such as Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, making Manchester United’s move to get ahead in the race for his signature appear to be a major success.

Ederson of Atalanta BC passes the ball under pressure from Nuno Tavares of Lazio.

Ederson of Atalanta BC passes the ball under pressure from Nuno Tavares of Lazio.

Report: Carrick is set to receive two midfielders at Manchester United

Even though the Red Devils have decided to pursue Ederson’s arrival as a key reinforcement in midfield, the departures of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte mean they will need to strengthen the squad much further. With this in mind, the Brazilian would not prevent the arrival of another marquee signing, as Manchester United appear determined to reinforce the roster to compete in the UEFA Champions League, with four key players emerging as targets.

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According to Ben Jacobs, via X, formerly Twitter, Manchester United have made the signing of Elliot Anderson their top priority, while maintaining active negotiations with Nottingham Forest. Alongside him, they continue to closely monitor Sandro Tonali, although his high price tag could prevent a move. Nevertheless, they are also keeping a close eye on Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott, as they are determined to sign at least two world-class midfielders.

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